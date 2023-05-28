The New Nigeria Peoples Party on Saturday dismissed alleged planned defection of its Presidential candidate in the last election, Rabiu Kwankwaso to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The party was reacting to the recent meeting between Kwankwaso and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, in Paris, France, which had fuelled speculation about his defection to the APC.

The National Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Dr Major Agbo, at a press conference in Abuja, assured the party faithful that there was nothing wrong with the meeting and described Kwankwaso as a detribalised politician with friends across political and religious divides.

“I don’t want you to be afraid that he is going anywhere. He is not going anywhere. Like I said, he is one man whose relationship cuts across all political platforms. You will see more of that,” Agbo said.

He said the electoral victory of Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir, and his Deputy, Aminu Gwarzo, would usher in a new dawn.

The development came three weeks after both politicians met in Paris during the working visit of the president-elect.

Although their meeting generated some heat among their followers who felt their newfound romance could breed bad blood among those who worked hard for Tinubu’s victory at the poll.

But one of Tinubu’s political allies and former Director-General of his support group, Abdulmumin Jibrin,also dismissed reports of Kwankwaso’s defection to APC

The Kano rep-elect, who had defected from the ruling APC to the NNPP, said both Tinubu and Kwankwaso met to discuss how they could work together for the sake of national unity, cohesion and development.