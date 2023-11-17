Defamation: Tani Olorun apologises in court, gets fresh bail

A Kwara State Chief Magistrates Court in Ilorin has

finally granted bail to the embattled Isese adherent, Abdulazeez Adegbola, alias Tani Olohun, who is facing defamation charges brought against him by some Muslim faithful.

Tani Olorun, who had been in custody for 91 days, during Thursday’s court appearance, sought the permission of the magistrate to speak in the open court.

When given the floor, the traditionalist pleaded for the forgiveness of the Islamic scholars whom he had allegedly defamed and from all Muslims all over saying they should forgive him and promising never to repeat such act of posting negative videos on his social media handles again.

Speaking in Yoruba language, he said, “I want to seek forgiveness from the Islamic scholars and the entire Muslims worldwide. I didn’t mean to hurt them or debase the Islamic religion.

‘’I didn’t know what I was doing was wrong when I was doing it. I want them to forgive me. I promise not to do such a thing again.”

Following a bail application by his lawyer,Ademola Bank, the court admitted him to bail in the sum of N2m and three sureties in the like sum.

The magistrate said one of the sureties must be a community leader while the second must own landed property within the jurisdiction of the court or in Oyo State where he (Tani Olorun) claimed to be a resident.

Earlier while moving the bail application, Bank said his client had begged for the forgiveness of Islamic scholars and urged the magistrate to grant him bail in liberal terms.

Counsel for the two complainants, Labeeb Lagbaji and Modirasatu Mohammed Islamic group; Taofeeq Olateju and Y.Y Ajibade, respectively did not oppose the bail application moved.

Tani Olorun’s lawyer, after the court proceedings, said. “We will struggle to meet all the conditions of the bail as spelt out in the ruling of the court.”