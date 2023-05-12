Declan Rice could leave West Ham, admits Manager David Moyes

David Moyes says there is a “good chance” that in-demand Declan Rice will leave West Ham in the summer transfer window, admitting the club are making contingency plans.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all understood to be interested in the England midfielder, who is valued at around £100 million ($125 million). “We honestly hope he stays,” West Ham manager Moyes said on Friday.

We’d love for him to be a West Ham player but we are aware that might not be the case at the end of the season.