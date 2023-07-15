Saturday, July 15, 2023
FOOTBALL

Declan Rice Completes British Record Transfer To Arsenal From West Ham

By Online Editor
0
Declan Rice Completes British Record Transfer To Arsenal From West Ham

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor


File image of Declan Rice© AFP

England midfielder Declan Rice has completed his transfer to Arsenal, the club announced on Saturday, for what is reportedly a record fee between two British clubs of 105 million pounds (137.5 million dollars). Hours earlier the 24-year-old said in a letter to West Ham supporters that his desire to play at the “very highest level” lay behind his decision to move to Arsenal, who are spending heavily in a bid to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Arsenal’s Sporting Director Edu said: “Declan is a player with fantastic ability and a proven record at both club and international levels.

“The process of this transfer has been a big team effort with a clear plan, and we are so happy that Declan is joining us.”

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics mentioned in this article



Source link

Previous article
President Tinubu Vows To Protect Benin Artefacts, Build Museum For Safe Custody
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network