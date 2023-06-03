Saturday, June 3, 2023
HomeNEWSDeath toll in India's worst train accident in over two decades hits...
NEWS

Death toll in India’s worst train accident in over two decades hits 261, over 900 people injured

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
261 dead in India's worst train accident in over two decades

The number of people killed in a derailment involving two passenger trains and a freight train in India has risen to 261, Odisha State Chief Secretary, Pradeep Jena, told news agency ANI on Saturday.
He added that at least 900 were injured, as reported by RT.

The tragedy occurred at a station in the city of Balasore on Friday evening.
According to Indian Railways spokesman Amitabh Sharma, a passenger train crashed into a freight train, with 10 to 12 of its cars falling on the opposite track. Sometime later, a second passenger train coming down that track collided with the freight cars and derailed as well.

Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that rescue teams from India’s other states had been deployed to Odisha to assist local first responders.
More than 110 ambulances have been dispatched to evacuate the survivors, officials said.
The Odisha authorities have declared a day of mourning on Sunday. The incident is the deadliest rail disaster in India in decades.
In 1999, two trains collided in West Bengal, causing at least 285 fatalities.

 

Previous article
Strike: Onanuga accuses NLC of acting Labour Party’s script
Next article
Abba Kabir Yusuf begins demolition of illegal buildings in Kano (PHOTOS)
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network