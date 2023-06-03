The number of people killed in a derailment involving two passenger trains and a freight train in India has risen to 261, Odisha State Chief Secretary, Pradeep Jena, told news agency ANI on Saturday.

He added that at least 900 were injured, as reported by RT.

The tragedy occurred at a station in the city of Balasore on Friday evening.

According to Indian Railways spokesman Amitabh Sharma, a passenger train crashed into a freight train, with 10 to 12 of its cars falling on the opposite track. Sometime later, a second passenger train coming down that track collided with the freight cars and derailed as well.

Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that rescue teams from India’s other states had been deployed to Odisha to assist local first responders.

More than 110 ambulances have been dispatched to evacuate the survivors, officials said.

The Odisha authorities have declared a day of mourning on Sunday. The incident is the deadliest rail disaster in India in decades.

In 1999, two trains collided in West Bengal, causing at least 285 fatalities.