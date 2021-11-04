Death toll from Ikoyi collapsed building rises to 36

The death toll from the 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday has risen from 22 to 36.

Out of the 36 deaths recorded so far, three are females while the remaining 33 are males.

The Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the South-West Region, Ibrahim Farinloye, who gave the update said out of the nine persons rescued, one is a lady while eight others are men.

“Out of the the survivors, we have one female and eight male. Out of the dead, we have three female and 33 male dead bodies.”

“Rescue work is still ongoing and more hands have joined the rescue team,” he said.

The building under construction at Gerrard road in the highbrow area of Lagos collapsed on Monday, leaving the owner and some construction workers under the rubbles.