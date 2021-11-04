breaking
Death toll from Ikoyi collapsed building rises to 36
The death toll from the 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday has risen from 22 to 36.
Out of the 36 deaths recorded so far, three are females while the remaining 33 are males.
The Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the South-West Region, Ibrahim Farinloye, who gave the update said out of the nine persons rescued, one is a lady while eight others are men.
“Out of the the survivors, we have one female and eight male. Out of the dead, we have three female and 33 male dead bodies.”
“Rescue work is still ongoing and more hands have joined the rescue team,” he said.
The building under construction at Gerrard road in the highbrow area of Lagos collapsed on Monday, leaving the owner and some construction workers under the rubbles.
Don cheats death as gunmen attack UINABUJA again
Barely 24 hours after gunmen invaded the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) staff quarters and kidnapped six people, the school has been attacked again.
An eyewitness said the gunmen invaded the permanent site of the university yesterday morning and attacked Dr. David Okoroafor of the Economics department in his office.
Dr. Okoroafor who confirmed the attack in a telephone conversation, said he narrowly escaped death as they were determined to take life off him.
In a message he sent to ASUU officials, Dr. Okoroafor said: “Dear ASUU members and UNIABUJA Community, I wish to formerly bring to your notice that today ,Wednesday (3/11/2021) I was attacked in my office located at Room 6, 1st floor, Faculty of Social building, at permanent site.
“At exactly 10am, when I arrived the building, opened my office and began to pray in my usual way, suddenly two men brandishing weapon bunched into the office and ordered me to lay down flat on my face or they blew me up.
“I pounced on them and the gun. But the duo started to hit me hard. I began to shout on the top of my voice for help. When my voice went higher, they ran out and students pursued after them. But when they brandished their gun, the students became afraid and ran back, giving them room to escape into the bush.
“But during the scuffle in my office, their car key fell off which I picked and handed over to the university security unit.”
Kenya confirmed it unlawfully arrested and extradited Kanu to Nigeria — Brother
ingsley Kanu, a Germany-based brother of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu says Kenya government has admitted it did not follow extradition proceedings before sending his brother to Nigeria.
This was contained in a Press Release titled ‘Kenya confirms in Court that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu did not undergo extradition proceedings in Kenya’ which he issued on Thursday.
The statement read, “On 2nd November 2021, the Government of Kenya filed its defense to the suit I had earlier filed in Kenya on behalf of my brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
“It will be recalled that following my brother’s extraordinary rendition in June this year, the Kenyan Government had publicly issued a series of statements, denying its complicity in this abominable act.
“In the said defense that it filed in Court, Kenya has not only persisted in its denials, but it went further to confirm that my brother was denied the benefit of the due process of extradition in Kenya or even a lawful arrest.
“In particular, the defense the Kenyan Government filed in court stated in major part ‘That there are no extradition proceedings to justify that the Government of Kenya is responsible for the subject’s extradition’.
“It further stated ‘That there is no OB record from any of the police stations within the Country to indicate that the subject in issue was lawfully arrested and detained for purposes of commencing extradition proceedings.”
“It needs to be emphasized that above admissions have officially confirmed our long-held position that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s transfer from Kenya to Nigeria is unlawful, not lawful as was claimed by the Nigerian Government.
“This latest revelation, officially made in open Court by Kenya, further solidifies our abiding position that the Nigerian Government cannot benefit from its own wrong by subjecting my brother to trial.
“As the the next hearing date unfolds to 7th December 2021, more legal processes will be in view. Our immediate goal is to secure the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention.”
Anambra Governorship: Obiano declares Thursday, Friday work-free ahead poll
Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has declared Thursday and Friday work-free days to enable residents to prepare for a peaceful governorship election on Saturday.
The governor made the announcement during the 2021 Public Service Day Celebration held at the Jerome Udeorji Secretariat Complex, Awka, the state capital on Wednesday.
Obiano said, “The public holiday is to enable the state workforce to prepare themselves for Saturday’s governorship election. I call on workers to mobilise their neighbours because the election must hold.
“I commend the state workforce for their cooperation with my administration. I have fulfilled my promises to them and added more.”
He reiterated his desire to have Prof Chukwuemeka Soludo succeed him and urged workers and residents to vote for him, stressing that his support for Soludo is because of his pedigree.
