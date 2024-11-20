Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has melted the hearts of her colleagues and fans with her photo of her newborn son.

Nollywood film blog Nollywood Citadel had on Monday announced that the actress had her baby in the United States.

Confirming the news, Dayo Amusa expressed gratitude to her Maker as she expressed how excited she was to be a mum. She later shared a glimpse of her newborn son and stated that her treasure had arrived.

Now taking to her Instagram page, Dayo shared a full photo of him as she revealed his name, Oluwafirewamiri which could be shortened to Olu fire.

She revealed that her son is growing, exploring, and having a good time.

Recall that for years now, Dayo has been subjected to mockery online over her inability to have a child. Last year, she had laid heavy curses on those who mocked her for being barren, for supporting 2024 APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and for shading Iyabo Ojo, for not campaigning for him.

Some years back, Amusa disclosed why she stayed in an abusive relationship that almost ruined her life. She said it was hard to leave because she used to be a fixer until she realized that you can’t fix a broken egg. She disclosed that she was always attracting emotionally unavailable men, narcissists, and more because she believed she could save them.

Back in April, Dayo Amusa had shared a deep message on being independent and single. Revealing reasons why she was still single and independent, she added that though she enjoys being independent, she still desires to be cared for and pampered by her partner.

She had also shared her thoughts on marriage, noting how many believe marriage will cure their loneliness, which leads to unrealistic expectations. Preaching on self-love, she emphasized that marriage isn’t for everyone and shouldn’t be rushed.