ENTERTAINMENT
Day of Destiny, Pillars of Africa, Charlie Charlie… 10 movies you should watch this weekend
Some movies leave one with a feeling of glee, while some poorly executed flicks make one want to puke and throw a tantrum – all at once.
Advertisement
To help you avoid such a situation, TheCable Lifestyle recommends the following movies for you to watch in the cinema and on Netflix this weekend.
Snake Eyes
Running time: 2hr 1min
Advertisement
Starring: Henry Golding, Ursula Corbero, Samira Weaving
Synopsis: An extension from the G.I Joe franchise, the movie follows Snake Eyes’ journey to a Japanese clan and how he finds a home in the community until his past came hunting; his honour and allegiance will be tested.
Gunpowder Milkshake
Running time: 1hr 54mins
Starring: Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Karen Giamatti
Synopsis: Some assassins reunite to protect an 8-year-old and they face a ruthless crime syndicate and its army of henchmen.
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
Running time: 1hr 33mins
Starring: Gianna Jun, Park Byung-eun
Synopsis: An embittered woman is on a mission of vengeance for her lost tribe and family in a special kingdom.
Pillars Of Africa
Running time: 2hrs 10mins
Starring: Akeem Kae Kazeem, Zack Orji, Chidi Mokeme
Synopsis: A bloodthirsty insurgent invades a community with his ragtag army and abducts girls in hundreds. With aid of his informants in the army, he stays away from the reach of the authorities. Little does he know one of the girls holds hope big enough to dismantle his bloodletting house of cards.
Day of Destiny
Running time: 1hr 49mins
Starring: Olumide Oworu, Denola Grey, Gbemi Akilade
Synopsis: Two siblings take it upon themselves to rewrite their family’s failing fortune and travel 20 years back in time.
Space Jam
Running time: 2hrs
Starring: LeBron James, Ryan Coogler, Maverick Carter
Synopsis: A rogue AI traps LeBron James and his young son, Dom, in a digital space. To be freed, LeBron must join the Looney Tunes gang for a basketball game against the AI’s digitised champions of the court, and everything is hinged on the result.
Dwindle
Running time: 1hr 48mins
Starring: Broda Shaggi, Funke Akindele, Bisola Aiyeola
Synopsis: Two friends hijack a car and venture into cabbing but their lives take a dramatic turn when they cross paths with a group of criminals who have just kidnapped a highly-placed politician.
Charlie Charlie
Running time: 1hr 50mins
Starring: Omoni Oboli, Monica Swaida, Alexx Ekubo, Chioma Akpotha, Etinosa Idemudia
Synopsis: The movie tells the stories of two men – Charles Obinna, a Nigerian cartel member, and Kofi Badu (Charlie), an innocent Ghanaian, who unfortunately looks just like Charles. Kofi is accidentally caught in the web of human trafficking and money laundering operations running from Nigeria through Ghana, Morocco to Europe. Their mistaken identity puts a dent in the cartel business, causing the cartel loss of money.
Black Widow
Running time: 2hrs 14mins
Starring: Scarlet Johansson, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr
Synopsis: Natasha Romanoff, known as Black Widow, is besieged by the darkness of her past life. Overwhelmed by forces bent on plotting her downfall, Natasha must confront her espionage past as she moves towards becoming an Avenger.
Devil in Agbada
Running time: 1hr 56mins
Starring: Linda Osifo, Erica Nlewedim, Efe Irele
Synopsis: Three young ladies are on a mission of utmost impossibility. They are not known to yield to odds and are ready to do anything to bring the mission to fruition.
ENTERTAINMENT
Erica and Laycon shock fans as they reconcile hours to start of BBNaija season 6
Former BBNaija housemates, Laycon and Erica have settled their differences.
After a long feud, Erica and Laycon, former Big Brother Naija housemates, have reconnected to become good friends.
This happens less than 24 hours before Big Brother Naija season 6 premieres on July 24, 2021.
On their Instagram stories, both ex-housemates posted a video of themselves yelling each other’s names with the caption “we are okay.”
Erica stated that she will not reconcile with Laycon during the just concluded BBNaija reunion show, and that she regretted and felt foolish for interacting with him.
Erica and Laycon were really good friends during their stay at Big Brother’s house until their relationship worsened.
ENTERTAINMENT
Tunde Kelani’s Ayinla records N70.49m in box office
Ayinla’, the latest blockbuster by ace moviemaker, Tunde Kelani has recorded an impressive N70.49 Million in the Nigerian box office.
The movie produced by Jade Osiberu’s Greoh Studios, is currently in its fifth week, and it has grossed the astounding figure of N70,490,250.
According to CEAN, the movie in spite of its limited release (it was released in 35 cinemas) and language is currently on number 28 of the top highest grossing Nigerian movies.
The film premiered on June 13, 2021, in Lagos and was released to theatres on June 18, 2021.
‘Ayinla’ centres on the events leading to the tragic demise of Apala legend, Ayinla Omowura.
Ayinla tells the life story of Ayinla Yusuf popularly known as Ayinla Omowura, an Apala musician who was stabbed to death by his manager named Bayewu in a bar fight on May 6, 1980, at Abeokuta.
“Àyìnlá” features some of Nollywood’s finest stars including Adedimeji Lateef who plays the role of Ayinla Omowura, Kunle Afolayan, Bimbo Ademoye, Mr Macaroni, Omowunmi Dada, Ade Laoye, Jumoke Otedola and Bimbo Manuel.
Tunde Kelani’s last blockbuster was the 2015 film, ‘Dazzling Mirage’.
ENTERTAINMENT
Popular DJ behind the “Dorime” hype song allegedly poisoned to death
aija dead: Popular DJ behind the “Dorime” hype song allegedly poisoned to death
by Queen Nwadah July 4, 2021, 7:51 am20SHARESSHARE ON FACEBOOKSHARE ON TWITTER
Students of Oko Polytechnic have taken to social media to mourn the death of DJ Flexy, who was allegedly poisoned to death.
According to reports making round at the institution, DJ Flexy was allegedly poisoned to death as many of his friends took to social media to mourn the departure of the Young DJ.
One of the Friends Posted thus “We Lost Djflexy Naija This was not the plan, The Culprits won’t go Unpunished, So hard to believe this💔💔💔“
Another of his friend posted, “Dj flexy this can’t be true someone tell me It’s a joke please, you can’t just die like dat I don’t believe Rest in peace Djflexy Naija”
A post He made on His Facebook status has surfaced online. It was alleged that He was poisoned to death.
DJ Flexy Naija is the Hypeman and DJ behind the popular “Dorime” club song hype song currently trending across the country.
Latest News
- Erica and Laycon shock fans as they reconcile hours to start of BBNaija season 6
- Day of Destiny, Pillars of Africa, Charlie Charlie… 10 movies you should watch this weekend
- Barcelona to swap Griezmann for four Man City players
- Aregbesola asks Governors to sign death warrant of over 3,000 condemned inmates
- PHOTOS: Benin Republic’s ‘EFCC’ where Sunday Igboho is being held
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Beninese court releases Sunday Igboho’s wife, orders Igboho to remain in custody
-
NEWS2 days ago
DSS collates audio, video evidence to nail Sunday Igboho
-
NEWS1 day ago
Six Super Tucano aircraft from US arrive in Nigeria
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Ozil sends message to Bukayo Saka
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Mbappe finally chooses next club
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Best positions for having sex during pregnancy
-
SPORTS2 days ago
How Man Utd could line up on the opening day of season after £200m spending spree
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Wijnaldum welcomes Pogba to PSG