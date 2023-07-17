Davido’s ex-signee, Trevboi, has been declared wanted for allegedly killing a man at a nightclub in Fadeyi, Lagos.

The incident was said to have happened at Bar 38 Club on 15th of July, around 3am

Trevboi was said to have shot the man, simply identified as Kenny, thrice in the stomach before running.

Report has it that the man was settling a fight between Trevboi and a waitress at the nightclub

Trevboi abandoned his car and fled on foot after he discovered that Kenny was dead.

Reacting to the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin said the command has commenced investigation into the matter.