Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Davido’s alleged French side chick shares pregnancy update

Davido‘s French alleged pregnant side chick, Ivanna Bay, has shared an update on her health and pregnancy situation amid rumors of abortion.

She spoke a few days after she cried out on constant bleeding.

Ivanna, who revealed a few days ago that she woke up with a stomach pain, said doctors informed her she was having an ectopic pregnancy or a miscarriage.

The renowned real estate consultant lamented the status of her body in an emotional message, saying it is failing her.

Addressing her alleged adversary, Anita Brown, and others involved, Ivanna recognized that some people may be finding solace in her current situation.

She said: “Here’s your update…Because you won’t see me coming crying on the internet no way!
“They told me that I am either doing an ectopic pregnancy or a miscarriage.
My body is failing me and there’s nothing I can do.
“I hope those who wish me hell are happy now. You won.”

