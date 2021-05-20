Connect with us
CELEBRITIES

Davido takes delivery of first Rolls Royce

Published

3 hours ago

on

Music superstar David Adeleke aka Davido has taken delivery of his first Rolls Royce.

The elated musician shared the news on Thursday night.

Breaking the news through his handle, @davido, he attached pictures posing in different position with the 2021 edition of the vehicle

CELEBRITIES

Nigerian Rapper Yung6ix robbed in the U.S

Published

4 days ago

on

May 17, 2021

By

Nigerian hip-hop artist Onome Onokohwomo, also known as Yung6ix has shared a video clip of how his car was robbed in the United States of America.

According to music star, the robbery incident took place as he was moving to a new apartment.

He went on to share the CCTV footage from the crime scene.

“My car got robbed. Had my whole life in that car. My laptop with my new album and mixtape. about $5,000 – $7,000 cash, Black Magic 6k camera, 4 iPhones my ps5 and studio recording equipment while I was moving into my new apartment,” he wrote on Instagram.

Yung6ix is a Nigerian rapper. He rose to prominence in 2010 after he did a cover for rapper Ice Prince’s hit single ‘Oleku.

CELEBRITIES

BBN’s Angel allegedly attacked by Bolt drivers (VIDEO)

Published

5 days ago

on

May 15, 2021

By

Big brother Naija’s contestant, Angel is still reeling in shock after he was harassed and attacked by app-cab driver working for Bolt.

The incident took place on Saturday morning in Lagos.

Angel was reportedly taken into the wrong direction by the driver and he refused to pay.

The taxi driver became angry and started punching and slapping Angel on the face and on the mouth multiple times,  leaving him with visible black marks on his neck.

The driver later called his co- drivers , who joined him to assault Angel.

Passers by who were at the scene intervened and tried to calm the driver down to stop him from attacking Angel.

Angel was quickly whisked away from the scene and hidden in the bathroom of a shop close to the scene of the incident.

Sources close to Angel said he was still shaken by the incident.

WATCH VIDEO OF THE ATTACK ON ANGEL BELOW:

CELEBRITIES

Fela Durotoye receives a Range Rover from his mentees as he clocks 50

Published

1 week ago

on

May 12, 2021

By

Public speaker and former presidential candidate Fela Durotoye has been gifted a Range Rover by his mentees ahead of his 50th birthday.

Mr Durotoye shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday evening as he stood shocked while the car was driven into his apartment.

“Surprise birthday present from my mentees. No words .. . Speechless … Grateful … God be Praised,” he wrote.

His wife Tara Fela-Durotoye thanked the mentees for the gift in her post to Instagram.

