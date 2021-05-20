CELEBRITIES
Davido takes delivery of first Rolls Royce
Music superstar David Adeleke aka Davido has taken delivery of his first Rolls Royce.
The elated musician shared the news on Thursday night.
Breaking the news through his handle, @davido, he attached pictures posing in different position with the 2021 edition of the vehicle
CELEBRITIES
Nigerian Rapper Yung6ix robbed in the U.S
Nigerian hip-hop artist Onome Onokohwomo, also known as Yung6ix has shared a video clip of how his car was robbed in the United States of America.
According to music star, the robbery incident took place as he was moving to a new apartment.
He went on to share the CCTV footage from the crime scene.
“My car got robbed. Had my whole life in that car. My laptop with my new album and mixtape. about $5,000 – $7,000 cash, Black Magic 6k camera, 4 iPhones my ps5 and studio recording equipment while I was moving into my new apartment,” he wrote on Instagram.
Yung6ix is a Nigerian rapper. He rose to prominence in 2010 after he did a cover for rapper Ice Prince’s hit single ‘Oleku.
CELEBRITIES
BBN’s Angel allegedly attacked by Bolt drivers (VIDEO)
Big brother Naija’s contestant, Angel is still reeling in shock after he was harassed and attacked by app-cab driver working for Bolt.
The incident took place on Saturday morning in Lagos.
Angel was reportedly taken into the wrong direction by the driver and he refused to pay.
The taxi driver became angry and started punching and slapping Angel on the face and on the mouth multiple times, leaving him with visible black marks on his neck.
The driver later called his co- drivers , who joined him to assault Angel.
Passers by who were at the scene intervened and tried to calm the driver down to stop him from attacking Angel.
Angel was quickly whisked away from the scene and hidden in the bathroom of a shop close to the scene of the incident.
Sources close to Angel said he was still shaken by the incident.
WATCH VIDEO OF THE ATTACK ON ANGEL BELOW:
CELEBRITIES
Fela Durotoye receives a Range Rover from his mentees as he clocks 50
Public speaker and former presidential candidate Fela Durotoye has been gifted a Range Rover by his mentees ahead of his 50th birthday.
Mr Durotoye shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday evening as he stood shocked while the car was driven into his apartment.
“Surprise birthday present from my mentees. No words .. . Speechless … Grateful … God be Praised,” he wrote.
His wife Tara Fela-Durotoye thanked the mentees for the gift in her post to Instagram.
Trending
-
NEWS5 days ago
#EndSARS protesters’ lawyer joins Baba Ijesha’s defence team
-
Jobs6 years ago
Job vacancies at Sokoto State University
-
LIFESTYLES20 hours ago
4 types of penis and which one women like the most!
-
Odd News3 months ago
Priest rapes lesbian!
-
Odd News3 months ago
Cows hit the gym!
-
LIFESTYLES19 hours ago
5 questions you should ask before having sex with someone!
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Govs okay full deregulation of petrol, N385 pump price
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Buhari’s ex-in-law wanted for ‘fraud’ finally opens up on being wanted for $65m fraud