Davido storms US for daughter’s fifth birthday party

Pop star Davido have stormed Atlanta, USA for his daughter Hailey Veronica Adeleke’s fifth birthday party.

Videos from the event were uploaded on Instagram on Sunday.

In the video, Davido is seen getting decorated with beautiful colours on his face.

The proud father also posted a video of the celebrant’s mum who also painted her body.

Blogger Tunde Ednut also attended the party.

In his birthday message to Hailey, Davido described the his daughter as his twin as he prayed for her to be surrounded with love.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to my darling daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke! May you be surrounded by love and all your favorite things as we Celebrate you today and forever! I love you twin. #big5”

The singer had earlier hinted that he was leaving the country to celebrate with his daughter on her birthday.

Sharing a photo of a private jet, he wrote “I can never miss my daughter’s birthday for nothing. Hailey, we’re on the way.”

Davido welcomed Hailey in 2017, with his partner at that time, Amanda, and named their child after his mother, Veronica.

The singer has two other kids, Imade and Ifeanyi, from his previous relationships.