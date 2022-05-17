CELEBRITIES
Davido hosts American rapper, DaBaby, in Lagos
American rapper, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk popularly referred to as DaBaby got into Lagos from Germany for a music video shoot with Nigerian music star Davido.
The famous rapper posted numerous videos on his Instagram page while exploring the city of Lagos. First, he visited a Nike shoe store where he bought a few sneakers, then, he shared a video of himself among a crowd of Lagosians, before entering his vehicle.
Also, he sprayed some amount of dollars to the crowd whereafter a man from the crowd warned him to hold his phone tight.
Some minutes later, the artist shared a video of him with Davido in his Lamborghini, DaBaby asked “where are we going” and Davido replied, saying “tonight, I will show you Lagos”.
Davido also posted on his social media platforms to confirm the arrival of DaBaby in Nigeria. He wrote: “My boy finna touch down the Motherland.”
The American rapper also referred to Nigeria as his home.
CELEBRITIES
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry in California court
American reality TV star, Kourtney Kardashian, has legally married her drummer boyfriend, Travis Barker.
The couple tied the knot at the downtown courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday, Daily Mail reported.
This comes a few weeks after the couple had a private wedding ceremony in a Las Vegas chapel.
TMZ reported that the couple walked into the chapel around 1:30am on April 4, 2022, and presented their marriage licence to the chapel owner who also served as witness.
The couple did not allow the venue to take pictures as they employed a personal photographer and security.
They exchanged vows with a few of their loved ones and their security present including her maternal grandmother, Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Campbell and Barker’s father, Randy.
Neither Kourtney’s famous sisters nor her kids were spotted at the wedding or the celebration after.
While this is Kourtney’s first marriage, she has three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.
This will be Barker’s third marriage after his marriage with Melissa Kennedy ended in 2002, lasting less than a year.
He also parted ways with ex Shanna Moakler in 2008 after four years of marriage and two children.
CELEBRITIES
Kanye West’s girlfriend, Chaney Jones gets his name ‘Ye’ tattooed on her wrist (photos)
Kanye West’s new girlfriend, Chaney Jones has taken her love for the rapper to another level.
The 24-year-old Instagram influencer, who has an uncanny resemblance to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, got his name ‘Ye’ tattooed on her left wrist.
Chaney posted a photo of herself on Instagram Stories Thursday May 12, wearing a tiny bandeau top and shiny pants with built-in heels and showed off the “Famous” rapper’s new name tattooed.
Eagle-eyed fans spotted “ye,” West’s legal moniker since October 2021 inked in script on the outside of Jones’ wrist.
Kanye and Chaney were first linked together in early February following his split from actress Julia Fox.
Kanye and Julia, 32, dated for six weeks before splitting in early February.
Chaney Jones’s new tattoo of Kanye West comes days after Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson debuted new ink featuring the first initials of the reality star and West’s four kids.
CELEBRITIES
Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari shares loved up snap after controversial nudes
Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari has shared a “cute” photo of the loved-up couple while some of the star’s fans are pleading with her to stop posting naked photos online.
Taking to Instagram yesterday, Sam shared a sweet image of the couple cosied up together at a restaurant. In the image, Britney’s blonde locks are pulled into a high ponytail while she sports a v-neck striped dress.
Sam wears a blue polo shirt with black shorts. In the cute snap, Britney is sitting on her fiancé’s knee while he has his arms wrapped around her.
Britney has been enjoying her much longed for freedom in recent months, after her 13-year conservatorship came to an end. The conservatorship controlled many aspects of Britney’s professional and personal life for over a decade, including how she spent her money as well as many career and health decisions.
The blonde superstar, who achieved global heights of fame in the 90s, was open about her wishes to be free from the conservatorship. It was finally terminated in November 2021 after a lengthy legal battle.
Since then, the mum-of-two has taken to Instagram to express her feelings and thoughts on the last 13 years with her millions of fans. Britney has repeatedly slammed her family and many professionals who she worked with during the conservatorship.
Being so open about her experiences has inspired dedicated podcasts like Britney’s Gram which dissects the star’s many Instagram posts. Other fans have expressed concern after the star has taken to posting frequent nude images online, while some celebrate such posts as the star reclaiming control of her image and her life.
In the caption accompanying the recent photo, Sam simply posted a king and queen emoji. The image racked up more than 150,000 likes in 24 hours.
Fans of the couple shared their thoughts in the comments section. One fan said: “My favourite couple! Much love and prosperity always”.
Another said: “I love how happy you two look”. A third penned: “You make her so happy”.
Some fans referenced Britney’s recent nude photos. One said: “Man stop her from posting naked pics”, to which another replied: “Why though? Half the celebrities on insta are posting nudes or half naked pics. Who cares?”
Another fan commented: “Love it! You guys are so stinkin cute”. Another said: “Beautiful couple, look after each other”.
Pop icon Britney got engaged to the actor and personal trainer in September 2021. The couple met in 2016 on the set of the music video for her single, Slumber Party.
