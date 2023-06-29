Davido finally breaks silence on alleged infidelity with multiple women

Award-winning singer, Davido has broken his silence amid the numerous infidelity scandal piling on him.

The music superstar, took to his Instagram story, to make his first social media post since the news of his alleged infidelity broke out.

Davido shared a poster of his song, “Unavailable” on his Instagram story.

Kemi Filani reported that in 24 hours, three ladies accused the singer of having an affair with them, which led to pregnancy.

Anita Brown accuses Davido of impregnating her, shares receipts

Taking the lead, a US-based entrepreneur sparked a frenzy online after she claimed the singer impregnated her.

The lady by name, Anita Brown, in a series of posts shared on her IG page, claimed that she is expecting a child with the singer.

She alleged that she met Davido in Dubai, in 2017 and that it was never a one-night stand. She shared screenshots of their purported love messages between them.

Anita Brown also shared a video of her conducting a pregnancy test, where the result read positive.

To further prove her allegations, she shared a video of her backstage while the singer sang at one of his shows in September 2018.

In another post, Anita shared a screenshot of an alleged chat with Davido, where he noted how they had [email protected] sex.

In the message, Davido bragged that he has had other girls that have genuinely looked out for him and handled stuff like this because they know his current situation. He told her that she came into his life to ease him out of his stress and to help him back fully on his feet.

The chats also showed that Davido had gotten many women pregnant but they had gotten rid of their babies.

Ivanna Bay accuses Davido of impregnating her, leaks their chats

Following her footstep, a French lady, by the name, of Ivanna Bay also accused the singer of also impregnating her.

Ivana revealed that she woke up to see that she isn’t the only woman the singer got pregnant.

The real estate agent, who is based in Paris, shares screenshots of her alleged correspondence with Davido, on Instagram and WhatsApp about her pregnancy.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ivanna questioned how many baby mamas Davido has as she wondered if they are up to a soccer team.

In another post, Ivanna expressed disappointment in Davido as she cautioned women to be careful.

Pendo Stacy unveils Davido as former lover, flaunts his boxers as evidence

To top the list, a Kenyan socialite Pendo Stacy made sensational allegations about her alleged romantic involvement with Davido.

Pendo Stacy revealed her alleged relationship with Davido on a TV program where she displayed Davido’s boxers as evidence of their intimate encounter.

“I got a souvenir on that day. I had to carry a boxer. I love Davido that much” she said while displaying the boxers on the TV program.