ENTERTAINMENT
Davido earns N144.5m from Boston, Toronto ticket sales
Nigeria’s Afrobeat superstar, David Adeleke alias Davido, who is currently on a North American tour labelled: “We rise by lifting others”, which began on June 16, at Brooklyn, New York, has made N144.5 million from the sold out ticket sales from History-Toronto, and House of Blue in Boston.
Figures released by SeatGeek showed that the award-winning singer’s tour tickets were generally sold for as little as $41.00, with an average price of $74.00. Davido made $185,000 (N76.8m) and $162,800 (N67.6m), totalling N144.5m based on an average ticket sales rate of N415.37 and the capacities of History (2,500) and House of Blues (2,200), according to BusinessDay.
Is Nigeria’s economy in better shape than in 2015 as claimed by President Buhari?
Public office and accountability issues in Nigeria
Reports indicate ticket purchasers would go online to search for ticket prices using sites such as SeatGeek’s Deal Score Function which ranks tickets by value and shows buyers how good a deal they are getting when purchasing tickets.
While speaking with Trevor Noah, the daily show on the tour, Davido stated that his main aim of the North American tour was to showcase Africa in its entirety and to carry everyone along, especially Africans.
ENTERTAINMENT
Drake celebrates ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ release with back-to-back parties in Miami
Drake has been partying nonstop to celebrate the release of “Honestly, Nevermind.”
Just hours after dropping his seventh studio album Friday night, the rapper, 35, hit up Miami hotspot Gala to kick off the celebrations.
A source told Page Six that Drake arrived around 1 a.m. with a small crew – who were all decked out in his new merch – and partied until 5 a.m.
Notable guests in attendance included DJ Khaled, Miami Heat star P.J. Tucker and director Michael Bay, who was spotted taking several tequila shots with the “One Dance” rapper.
“[Drake] was drinking passionfruit Ondas on ice all night,” an eyewitness told us, adding that he made sure to “greet and talk to” all of his guests at the private party.
“Drake’s DJ played songs from the new album in addition to old favorites. It was all Drake songs all night long and the crowd loved it, including Drake, who was dancing in front of the DJ booth most of the night.”
We’re told the club was at capacity Friday night, as approximately 300 guests were invited to the fête honoring Drake.
“It felt like Drake was hosting a private party in his own living room. He was walking around the room, holding court like it was his place,” the eyewitness added. “He was very comfortable and the vibe in the room was laidback and fun.”
The rapper then took the celebrations to celebrity hotspot Prime 112 on Saturday, where we’re told he shut down the busy restaurant bar. Sources told us he had the entire area reserved for him and his friends to eat and drink.
“Everyone at the restaurant was trying to get a glimpse of Drake. The team at the bar was very happy to have him back as he and his friends are always so nice while they are there,” a source told us.
“While the restaurant was packed with people waiting to be seated, Drake found time to make a young fan’s day as he posed for a picture with him and signed his shirt. The family was extremely grateful that Drake did that for their kid.”
According to our source, Drake also signed the establishment’s guest book right before he left, writing, “June 18. Honestly NVM. you gotta see the space not the square.”
The Toronto, Canada, native also stopped by Sexy Fish Miami on Saturday night with a group of 20 friends.
A source told us that the party crew, which included Drake’s pal DJ Carnage, dined on opulent sushi, seafood platters and cocktails.
Later, Drake headed to Miami’s STORY nightclub for a bash hosted by DJ Khaled. In addition to the rapper’s latest album release, they were also celebrating OVO Chubbs’ birthday, partying the night away with bottles of Ace of Spades and 1942.
ENTERTAINMENT
Davido begins North America tour with New York concert
Superstar musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has kicked off his much anticipated North America tour.
The tour, which was scheduled to hold in five cities, began with a concert in New York on Thursday night.
Davido got the fans buzzing with excitement with his energetic performance during the Brooklyn concert, which marked the kick off of his tour.
During the concert, the superstar performed his all time hits including See Gobe, Dami Duro, and FIA.
The singer, who hails from Osun State, also brought his cultural heritage to New York as a caricature of the Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove was at the stage of the concert.
After the concert, the singer had an After Party at Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.
The North America tour tagged, ‘We rise by lifting others tour’, is scheduled to hold at five cities including New York, Toronto, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles.
Fans hail Davido for New York concert
Some fans and attendees have taken to Twitter to hail the singer for pulling off the concert in New York.
A tweep, @buddyankie said, “Only Davido would make you scream on top of your voice at his concerts and tours.
Serving us evergreen classics at his ongoing #WRBLOTOUR in New York City tonight. @davido is the 001 of Afrobeat worldwide.”
An attendee at the concert, @bunmiog_, tweeted, “Davido’s concert was a vibe. I danced so hard. I was sweating.”
“That was a good ass concert, OBO you did great @davido,” @fisayooxo tweeted.
ENTERTAINMENT
Taylor Swift surprises fans with performance at Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift loves nothing more than keeping her fans on their toes.
At Saturday’s Tribeca Film Festival screening of “All Too Well: The Short Film,” the musical multi-hyphenate was slated to speak with director Mike Mills about her foray into filmmaking (she directed, wrote, produced and stars in the clip) — but surprised guests by ending the afternoon with a live acoustic performance.
After mentioning that her conversation with Mills had run long, Swift asked the crowd, “Do you have an extra 10 minutes?” She then launched into the extended version of “All Too Well” featured on last year’s “Red (Taylor’s Version),” to rapturous response.
It wasn’t the only surprise the 32-year-old Grammy winner had up her sleeve for the “Storytellers: Taylor Swift” event at the Beacon Theatre; after discussing the concept and creative approach behind her short film, Swift invited its stars, Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, to join her onstage. (Famous friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were among those in the audience.)
“He’s not a monster, he’s just a narcissistic, egotistical child,” O’Brien said of his character, the piece’s antagonist (widely rumored to be based on Swift’s ex Jake Gyllenhaal).
Swift praised the “Teen Wolf” actor for bringing the “electric charisma that his character needed to be able to get away with all the gaslighting,” and hailed Sink as “so talented,” saying she was “clutching [her] chest” while watching the “Stranger Things” star’s scenes from behind the camera.
“I wanted it to feel like them falling together was inevitable and like them falling apart was just as inevitable,” she said of the film’s central couple.
And there’s good news for fans of Swift’s directorial turn; asked by Mills whether she’d consider tackling a full-length movie next, she responded, “I would love to.”
To coincide with her Tribeca Film Festival event, the star also dropped a new 11-and-a-half-minute “Short Film” version of “All Too Well” on streaming services Saturday.
Latest News
- Gunmen behead another abducted Anambra ex-lawmaker after family paid N15million ransom
- Kwankwaso’s party gains one, Labour Party another as senators defect from APC, PDP
- Putin to meet leaders from bloc of countries that have not condemned his invasion of Ukraine
- Tupac Shakur’s family opens LA pop-up restaurant in honor of late rapper
- Who are Elon Musk’s kids? His 7 children’s names, ages and mothers
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
OAUTH doctors embark on two-day warning strike
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reach settlement in revenge porn case
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigerian petrol marketers, IPMAN directs members to sell fuel at N180 per litre Amid Scarcity
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Travis Scott praises Kylie Jenner for ‘throwing that ass down’ in rare post
-
CELEBRITIES13 hours ago
Who are Elon Musk’s kids? His 7 children’s names, ages and mothers
-
NEWS1 day ago
President Buhari names replacements for Amaechi, other ex-ministers
-
NEWS1 day ago
Sunday Igboho sends fresh message to supporters ahead of Wednesday’s court session
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Nigerians defy CBN’s ban, double Bitcoin transactions in May