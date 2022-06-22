Davido earns N144.5m from Boston, Toronto ticket sales

Drake has been partying nonstop to celebrate the release of “Honestly, Nevermind.”

Just hours after dropping his seventh studio album Friday night, the rapper, 35, hit up Miami hotspot Gala to kick off the celebrations.

A source told Page Six that Drake arrived around 1 a.m. with a small crew – who were all decked out in his new merch – and partied until 5 a.m.

Notable guests in attendance included DJ Khaled, Miami Heat star P.J. Tucker and director Michael Bay, who was spotted taking several tequila shots with the “One Dance” rapper.

“[Drake] was drinking passionfruit Ondas on ice all night,” an eyewitness told us, adding that he made sure to “greet and talk to” all of his guests at the private party.

“Drake’s DJ played songs from the new album in addition to old favorites. It was all Drake songs all night long and the crowd loved it, including Drake, who was dancing in front of the DJ booth most of the night.”

We’re told the club was at capacity Friday night, as approximately 300 guests were invited to the fête honoring Drake.

“It felt like Drake was hosting a private party in his own living room. He was walking around the room, holding court like it was his place,” the eyewitness added. “He was very comfortable and the vibe in the room was laidback and fun.”

The rapper then took the celebrations to celebrity hotspot Prime 112 on Saturday, where we’re told he shut down the busy restaurant bar. Sources told us he had the entire area reserved for him and his friends to eat and drink.

“Everyone at the restaurant was trying to get a glimpse of Drake. The team at the bar was very happy to have him back as he and his friends are always so nice while they are there,” a source told us.

“While the restaurant was packed with people waiting to be seated, Drake found time to make a young fan’s day as he posed for a picture with him and signed his shirt. The family was extremely grateful that Drake did that for their kid.”

According to our source, Drake also signed the establishment’s guest book right before he left, writing, “June 18. Honestly NVM. you gotta see the space not the square.”

The Toronto, Canada, native also stopped by Sexy Fish Miami on Saturday night with a group of 20 friends.

A source told us that the party crew, which included Drake’s pal DJ Carnage, dined on opulent sushi, seafood platters and cocktails.

Later, Drake headed to Miami’s STORY nightclub for a bash hosted by DJ Khaled. In addition to the rapper’s latest album release, they were also celebrating OVO Chubbs’ birthday, partying the night away with bottles of Ace of Spades and 1942.