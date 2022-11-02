Davido deactivates Ifeanyi’s Instagram account created on his 3rd birthday

The Instagram account of the deceased son of Davido, Ifeanyi Adeleke has been deactivated.

Ifeanyi’s parents, Davido and Chioma had created the account @davidifeanyiadeleke on his third birthday.

The account, before its deactivation, had nearly 50,000 followers.

Three-year-old Ifeanyi was reported to have drowned in a swimming pool on Monday night.

It was gathered the incident happened in Davido’s home in Banana Island, Lagos

Ifeanyi Adeleke was reported to have been rushed to a hospital in Lekki where he was confirmed dead.

Davido and his fiancée, Chioma, have continued to receive condolence messages with prayers from fans, celebrities and well-meaning individuals in society.

Iyanya has revealed his decision to postpone his slated November 6th London Show to a latter date due to the tragic news that hit the entertainment industry.

The Nigerian Afropop singer who rose to fame after winning the first season of Project Fame West via his verified Instagram page on Wednesday October 2, stated that it was indeed a painful decision to make but he would want to give respect to his colleague, Davido who lost the son he has with his partner Chioma Rowland, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Iyanya wrote: “Dear Friends. In light of the tragic event that took place earlier this week which hit very close to home, I have taken the painful decision to push My London Show scheduled for the 6th of November 2022 to the 22nd of November 2022, All tickets purchased will be valid for the new date.

I can’t wait to party with you and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause but It doesn’t feel right to celebrate while so many of my close friends are in pain.

I hope you understand the weight of this tough decision. See you soon London.”