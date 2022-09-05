Davido congratulates Ruto as Kenyan’s Supreme court upholds election

Superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has congratulated Kenya’s president-elect, William Ruto, on his victory in the country’s supreme court verdict.

Ruto, Kenya’s Deputy President, was declared the winner of the August 9 election by the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission, but his rival, Raila Odinga, had filed a suit challenging the election results.

Delivering the ruling Monday morning, Chief Justice Martha Koome struck out Odinga’s suit and upheld Ruto’s election as the Kenya president-elect.

Shortly after the ruling, Davido tweeted, “Congratulations to Dr William Samoei Ruto on being declared 5th President of the Republic of #Kenya @WilliamsRuto. Also, Congratulations to the people of Kenya! DEMOCRACY WINS AGAIN.”

During the ruling, Koome said, “This is a unanimous decision. The petitions are hereby dismissed, as a consequence we declare the first respondent (Ruto) as president-elect.”

The court dismissed all nine issues of contention in the suit.

Koome declared that the alleged irregularities in the election “…were not of such magnitude as to affect the final results of the presidential election.”

By the apex court’s judgement, the 55-year-old incumbent deputy president, Ruto, will now assume office as Kenya’s president on September 13, 2022.