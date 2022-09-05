CELEBRITIES
Davido congratulates Ruto as Kenyan’s Supreme court upholds election
Superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has congratulated Kenya’s president-elect, William Ruto, on his victory in the country’s supreme court verdict.
Ruto, Kenya’s Deputy President, was declared the winner of the August 9 election by the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission, but his rival, Raila Odinga, had filed a suit challenging the election results.
Delivering the ruling Monday morning, Chief Justice Martha Koome struck out Odinga’s suit and upheld Ruto’s election as the Kenya president-elect.
Shortly after the ruling, Davido tweeted, “Congratulations to Dr William Samoei Ruto on being declared 5th President of the Republic of #Kenya @WilliamsRuto. Also, Congratulations to the people of Kenya! DEMOCRACY WINS AGAIN.”
During the ruling, Koome said, “This is a unanimous decision. The petitions are hereby dismissed, as a consequence we declare the first respondent (Ruto) as president-elect.”
The court dismissed all nine issues of contention in the suit.
Koome declared that the alleged irregularities in the election “…were not of such magnitude as to affect the final results of the presidential election.”
By the apex court’s judgement, the 55-year-old incumbent deputy president, Ruto, will now assume office as Kenya’s president on September 13, 2022.
Christina Haack, Josh Hall marry again in Hawaii with kids
Christina Haack and her husband, Josh Hall, tied the knot for the second time over the weekend — this time in Hawaii.
The bride and groom shared a gorgeous photo of the “Flip or Flop” star in her lace wedding gown embracing Hall as they stand on ocean rocks at sunset at Merriman’s Kapalua in Maui.
“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be,” she captioned the photo.
“My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love. 🤍🌊”
Haack, 39, also shared videos from before, during and after the ceremony that featured the re-newlyweds’ first dance and her arriving to the ceremony with the brood of kids in a golf cart.
Christina’s sons Brayden James, 7, and 2-year-old Hudson London walked her down the aisle, which featured white flower petals, along with daughter Taylor Reese, 11.
She shares Brayden and Taylor with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson with ex Ant Anstead, who is now dating Renée Zellweger.
Page Six confirmed in early April that Haack and Hall secretly tied the knot. Following the secret nuptials, the HGTV star changed her real estate license from Christina Haack to Christina Hall.
The license, obtained by Page Six, included her former legal names: Christina Meursinge Haack and Christina Meursinge El Moussa, from her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa.
Her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, didn’t make the cut to the real estate license because there wasn’t a Christina Anstead listed.
Emily Ratajkowski shades ‘ugly men’ amid Sebastian Bear-McClard split
Emily Ratajkowski shaded “ugly men” via TikTok over the weekend amid her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard.
The model, 31, joined in on the app’s viral “He’s a 10 but…” trend in a duet of a post from user @Pierina.
Ratajkowski gave a knowing nod at the original vid’s proclamation, which stated, “When he thinks he’s a 10 because he pulled you but you like ugly men.”
The bikini-clad actress also subtly lip-synced to an excerpt from a remix of rap track “Pump 101” by Digga D & Still Brickin – with the five-second clip featuring the lyric, “How can I say this in a friendly way?”
The brunette beauty later pinned a follow-up note in the comments section, reading, “For legal reasons this is a joke.”
Nonetheless, fans couldn’t help themselves from praising her for the “epic” dig, seemingly aimed at her now-estranged husband.
“Emily this is god tier breakup behavior 👑,” one user wrote, with another adding, “This trend is literally made for you…”
Back in July that Ratajkowski was planning to file for divorce from Bear-McClard amid cheating allegations.
Late last month, she was photographed moving out of the NYC pad she shared with the “Uncut Gems” producer, 34. Movers spotted the model carrying furniture, clothes and plants out of the apartment building.
At the time, a source exclusively told Page Six that Bear-McClard brought the split on himself due to his “serial” infidelity. “He’s a dog. It’s gross,” the source alleged.
Ratajkowski tied the knot with Bear-McClard at a City Hall in New York City in 2018 after only two weeks of dating. In March 2021, the now-ex-couple welcomed son Sebastian.
Prior to saying “I do” to Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski was briefly linked to musician and art collector Jeff Magid.
Spencer Pratt explains why he called Lisa Kudrow the ‘worst human’
Spencer Pratt has doubled down on his claim that Lisa Kudrow is “one of the worst humans” he’s ever met.
“The Hills” alum continued stirring the pot with a new video shared to TikTok on Saturday, in which he detailed an alleged conversation between the “Friends” star and his wife, Heidi Montag.
“The year was 2009 and Heidi and I were invited to our first elite A-list party. It was clear when we got there, no one wanted us there,” the reality star, 39, began, before referencing Kudrow by her iconic character’s name, Phoebe Buffay.
“It was almost like we were filming for ‘Punk’d’ and a camera was going to pop up, but Heidi and I didn’t care as there was delicious food and an open bar,” he continued.
“As we were sitting there consuming a little caviar, Phoebe [Kudrow] approaches, which was a little shocking as no one had spoken to us at all at the party.”
Pratt then alleged that the sitcom star, 59, proceeded to tell Montag, 35, that she “needs to get away from me as fast as possible because I’m going to murder her” and that he had “the eyes of a serial killer.”
According to Pratt, Montag waited to see if it was “a joke,” before realizing it clearly wasn’t.
“Maybe this is a bit, a skit – maybe this is a hidden camera party and why we were invited to this elite party – but no laughs,” he recalled. “She just walks away, and that right there was the rudest moment I’ve ever encountered with a human being.”
One fan commented, “I’m sorry I love her for that, THATS hilarious,” while another wrote, “Biggest thing I got out of this is that Lisa watched the hills 😂.”
A third follower chimed in, “Well clearly she was invested in the show 😂.”
Fans of “The Hills” will recall that Pratt and Montag were characterized as the show’s main antagonists, starring opposite Montag’s frenemy, Lauren Conrad.
A rep for Kudrow did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.
The reality TV alum first took to TikTok earlier this week when he responded to a fan who asked him to name the rudest celebrity he’s ever met.
“Oh, that’s easy – Phoebe from ‘Friends,’” he said in the social media video. “Hands down one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far.”
He further fanned the flames of controversy when he told fans he would “think about telling the story” if the clip was viewed a million times.
