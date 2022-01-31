CELEBRITIES
Davido, Chioma spotted together
Nigerian Singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, and his former fiancée and baby mama, Chioma Rowland, were spotted sitting close to each other this weekend.
The duo, who were all over each other years back, went separate ways after images and videos of Davido in a romantic relationship with an Instagram model went viral.
Prior to this, Davido had initiated the process of settling down with Chioma as took his family members to hers.
Their split had generated reactions among fans of the musician and Chioma’s admirers.
Recently, Davido organised a family gathering, which had many people in attendance and the mother of Ifeanyi, his son, was seen sitting by his side.
One of the last times that the two were seen together was during Ifeanyi’s birthday.
Singer, Saheed Osupa graduates from University of Ibadan
Ace fuji musician, Saheed Osupa, has bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Ibadan.
The 52-year-old artiste took to Instagram on Friday, January 28, to share photos from his sign-out celebration.
You don’t have to see the whole staircase; just take the first step for the best view comes after the hardest climb!,” he wrote.
“Signing out in style. Alihamdulilai Robil Alamin. I am grateful”
“BSc Political Science in the bag. University of Ibadan!”
“Recté Sapere fons!”
Kanye West and Julia Fox lock tongues together in new loved-up photos
Celebrity couple, Kanye West and Julia Fox have been inseparable since their relationship kicked off.
During a recent dinner outing in Paris, the pair were pictured locking tongues together with Julia placing her hands around the rapper. Another image also showed Kanye holding the actress around her waist as they posed together for a photo.
Woman with world’s biggest breasts says she’s constantly attacked by trolls but men see her as the ultimate fantasy
A woman whose breast are officially the world’s biggest has disclosed what it’s like living in her shoes.
Annie Hawkins-Turner said she is attacked everyday by vile trolls. Despite that, she says many men see her 102ZZZ-cup breasts as their ultimate fantasy and she has been able to make a fortune from them.
The mum-of-two, from Atlanta, Georgia, holds the Guinness World Record for her boobs, which weigh 65lbs each and are over four and a half foot in length.
She was diagnosed with gigantomastia, a condition that involves slow, progressive growth of breast tissue which meant they kept growing throughout her life.
Annie began developing breasts at the age of five, by nine they were a size 36D and she has suffered bullying throughout her life.
“When I go out of my house I have to think about what my day is going to be like and who is going to attack me today,” she once said during a TV interview in the UK.
“Every day someone teases me that doesn’t know me. They make fun of me and there’s no reason. I’m human like everybody else.
“I’m just blessed in different ways than other people. It affects my son very badly because people stare.”
Annie’s life changed in 1991 she met the “love of my life” Allen Turner, an air force officer who was 20 years her senior.
“To my shock I discovered Alan loved big women and thought my breasts were magnificent,” she said.
“Despite the age gap we got on really well. He boosted my confidence continually told me I was beautiful and accepted me and my kids.”
After dating for five years the pair got married and Allen encouraged Annie to start making the most of her super-size breasts.
“He encouraged me to send in some pictures to a specialist magazine a year after we met and I was inundated with requests,” she said.
“It was a magazine that featured white women and I was featured, breaking, I guess, another record.”
Annie’s career blossomed from there. She set up a website and charged men to admire her boobs.
Within months she had over a million subscribers and made £40,000 in her first year.
Doctors have advised Annie, who is a size 22 and 5ft 6in tall, to have a breast reduction but she has refused.
“I don’t want to mess with nature. As my breasts grew the muscles in my back developed and supported them,” she said.
