Davido, Chioma spotted together

Nigerian Singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, and his former fiancée and baby mama, Chioma Rowland, were spotted sitting close to each other this weekend.

The duo, who were all over each other years back, went separate ways after images and videos of Davido in a romantic relationship with an Instagram model went viral.

Prior to this, Davido had initiated the process of settling down with Chioma as took his family members to hers.

Their split had generated reactions among fans of the musician and Chioma’s admirers.

Recently, Davido organised a family gathering, which had many people in attendance and the mother of Ifeanyi, his son, was seen sitting by his side.

One of the last times that the two were seen together was during Ifeanyi’s birthday.