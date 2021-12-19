CELEBRITIES
Davido buys T-shirt from Zlatan Ibile for £5,000
Nigeria’s Music star, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido, bought a T-Shirt from colleague Zlatan Ibile for five thousand pounds (N2,716,590.17).
While buying the shirt, Davido said, “I don’t know how much this shirt costs but we don’t buy anything for the same price. I’m the first one to do it, I’m buying this shirt for five thousand pounds.”
As part of his birthday celebration last month, the singer decided to give back to society by donating N250m to orphanages across Nigeria.
He also set up a five-man committee to monitor the progress of the disbursement of the fund.
Last Saturday, he revealed that his N250m orphanage fund received over 1,234 applications.
The singer took to his Instagram stories to give update on the selection and disbursement processes of the N250m fund.
The application, which was open to only registered orphanages in Nigeria, lasted for three days.
He wrote, “Verification is ongoing, and the report will be out by 15th December. Selection and disbursement 18th/19th and the press release should by 20th Dec.
“1,234 responded; 852 without orphanage names; 382 with orphanage names.
“The national association of orphanages in Nigeria sent the list of orphanage homes within their coverage, which to some extent, is helping us in the verification process. God bless. We rise by lift.”
CELEBRITIES
Beyonce reports Osinbajo to Twitter for violating her copyright
Twitter said a post by Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been withheld, following complaints by copyright owner Beyonce Knowles.
The microblogging site said the March 8 tweet violated the American singer’s copyright.
Mr Osinbajo had posted a video tweet featuring Beyonce’s song ‘Run the World’ to mark the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration.
The tweet, however, did not attribute it’s content to Beyonce, thereby violating twitter’s copyright regulations.
The tweet sparked backlash from Nigerians who believed that the vice president should have been more concerned about other vital issues bedevilling the country.
In the heat of the backlash, Nigerian Twitter user @olayknowless asked Beyonce to report Osinbajo’s account for violating the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”).
“Ma’am @Beyonce, Nigeria’s current Vice President who has never properly done his job has used your song without permission, ask Jack your good friend to take care of his account In accordance with DMCA violation penalties,” the user wrote.
However, it is unclear if Beyonce immediately responded to @olayknowless’ request.
But on Wednesday, @OlayKnowless took to her Twitter page to announce that the vice president’s tweet had been removed.
“LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO They actually took Osinbajo’s tweet down for using Beyoncé’s song I AM SCREAMING. My day just got like 5x better,” she tweeted.
Twitter explained that the tweet was “withheld in response to a report from the copyright holder.”
The microblogging platform explained that all unauthorised use of copyrighted materials were infringement.
CELEBRITIES
Why I am yet to change to my husband’s name- Seyi Edun
Popular actress and filmmaker, Seyi Edun has opened up on why she is yet to change to her actor husband’s name, Adeniyi Johnson.
The light skinned role interpreter made this known in a chat with City People.
Edun noted that it is a difficult process to revert to her husband’s name, adding that she is working on it.
“I will, we are working on that, it will happen very soon. Honestly, bearing my name doesn’t change anything, but I would still change to his name when the time comes. You will also agree with me that changing of name is not something that is that easy here. It requires putting many things in place. It takes a long process”.
When asked how often she tells him ‘I love you’, the soft spoken damsel said: ”That is not new, I say that every day, every minute, every second, I love him dearly”.
She also shed light on how they both balance their careers and the home-front.
“We both know how to put everything in place and one would not affect the other and that is why everything has been perfect for us. I create time for everything I do, and that has helped me a great deal and nothing is lagging behind”.
CELEBRITIES
Burna Boy makes ‘strong’ resolution ahead of 2022
Nigerian international singer and Grammy Award winner Burna Boy has made a strong resolution barely a few days to the start of a new year.
Burna Boy, in a lengthy post he shared via his Insta story, admitted he has caused a lot of people pain in the past, but he made an oath stressing that for the rest of his life, whenever he asked people ‘How are you doing’ he would always mean it from the heart.
The singer added that he would strive to be a source of joy to others no matter what.
