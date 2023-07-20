Davido brags as he spends over N200 million on orphanages

Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke, simply known as Davido, has bragged about spending over two hundred million naira on orphanages across Nigeria.

Davido made this known in a statement on his Instagram page, where he revealed that he has always used his platform to serve others, and he is delighted to do so.

The singer noted that his foundation, David Adeleke Foundation, has disbursed two hundred and thirty seven million naira (237, 000,000) to benefit the less privileged.

Sharing the statement online, Davido disclosed that the tradition of giving back to the less privileged started a few years ago on his birthday. He appreciated everyone who donated and helped change lives, stating people rise by lifting others.

He wrote, “I’ve always wanted to use my platform to serve others. Thankful that through your generosity, I’ve been able to do so. We recently disbursed over N200m to several orphanages in Nigeria, a tradition that started a few years ago around my birthday. Thank you to everyone who donated. With your help, we are changing lives. This is what I mean when I say We rise by lifting others. These are words in action. God bless you all!”