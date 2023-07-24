Davido bows to pressure from Muslims, deletes offensive and hurtful video

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, fondly known as Davido, has deleted the 45-second trailer clip of his new signee, Logos Olori, on his social media platforms.

Davido came under fire from many Muslims on social media for posting the musical video.

The tumultuous music video in question contains Logos Olori’s new song “Jayelo.”

The video, which was recorded in a Mosque-like setting, presented scenes of men in white Jalabiya praying. Following the prayers, the men began dancing while reciting Quranic verses and praying.

The artist, on his part, imitated the Muslim style of praying while perched on the roof of the building.

Many Muslims had deemed the video offensive and had taken to social media to drag him.

They accused the singer, who has nearly 14 million followers on the microblogging site, of disrespecting Islam by mixing their religious rites and rituals with song and dance.

They also called on him to delete the video and apologize.

The singer has responded by deleting the video on his social media platforms.

Davido had responded earlier to the backlash by saying he didn’t want to fight.

“I wan make u show me, make we no dey fight”.

In another tweet, referring to his song ‘Unavailable’, Davido stated that he is yet to be unavailable.

“Una know say ‘Feel’ never start Abi? IN FACT, ‘Unavailable’ never start!

No choice logos!! Them go feel am!! MEN MOUNT”.