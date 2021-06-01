SPORTS
David Moyes on Everton’s radar as they eye sensational reunion after Carlo Ancelotti exit
David Moyes could be set for a dramatic return to Everton, after Carlo Ancelotti walked away from the club.
The Italian boss effectively forced his way out of Goodison, by telling owner Farhad Moshiri he wanted to return to Real Madrid for ‘family reasons’.
Those reasons included a huge wage packet to go back to the Bernabeu, after negotiations over the weekend, where he agreed a deal with the Spanish giants, before asking Everton to release him.
And that has opened the way for Moyes to return to Merseyside and the club he managed successfully for 11 years.
The Everton board met late on Tuesday evening to consider a short-list of contenders, which also includes another dramatic name for Blues fans, in the form of a second former boss at the club, Roberto Martinez.
Other names on the short-list include Nuno Espirito Santo who recently left Wolves, Eddie Howe, Sean Dyche, Frank Lampard and Portuguese coach Vitor Periera.
Real Madrid appoint Carlo Ancelotti as manager
Real Madrid has appointed Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti, as Zinedine Zidane’s replacement at the club.
Real Madrid made the announcement in a statement via their website on Tuesday evening.
Ancelotti had coached Real Madrid in the past.
The statement read in part, “Carlo Ancelotti is Real Madrid’s new manager. The 61-year-old Italian coach comes from Everton and returns to our club after making history in his first stage.
“He managed Real Madrid for two seasons, between 2013 and 2015, and became the coach of La Décima. With him at the helm, the team reigned again in Europe 12 years later after the unforgettable Lisbon final against Atlético.
“Ancelotti won four titles at Real Madrid. In addition to the Champions League, in his first campaign he lifted the nineteenth Copa del Rey, beating Barcelona in the final.”
Victorious Chelsea stars return to England with the Champions League trophy (Photos)
Chelsea’s victorious players have returned to Cobham in England with the Champions League trophy after winning their second European title on Saturday May 29.
The Blues overcame Manchester City 1-0 at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Saturday night thanks to Kai Havertz’ calmly taken first-half goal.
Chelsea captain, Azpilicueta said after the match: ‘That’s done, we are very happy, we will celebrate, we are champions of Europe again after nine years, second time in our history.
‘I’m pleased that I could get my hands on the trophy that I missed before. But that’s gone, we are part of the history of Chelsea and then we will go for the next challenge. ‘I was proud to lead the team out but I wanted to be prouder.
Copa America in Argentina suspended over coronavirus surge
Argentina’s hosting of the Copa America football tournament has been suspended “in view of the current circumstances,” CONMEBOL said on Sunday, as the country endures a record coronavirus surge.
The South American football body, which last week stripped Colombia of co-hosting duties over deadly unrest, said it was considering other offers to hold the tournament.
“CONMEBOL informs that in view of the current circumstances it has decided to suspend the organization of the Copa America in Argentina,” the governing body tweeted.
“CONMEBOL is evaluating the offer of other countries that showed interest in hosting the continental tournament.”
An Argentine poll published on Friday found that most respondents were against holding the tournament as the country experiences its worst phase of the pandemic so far.
Less than two weeks before the Copa America’s scheduled start, Argentina is under a nine-day lockdown and experiencing record daily infections.
Argentina had presented its “strict protocol” to CONMEBOL to host the tournament in its entirety, which involved preparing additional stadiums.
The Copa America was originally due to take place last year, but was postponed for 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On 20 May CONMEBOL rejected a plea by Colombia to further delay the June 13-July 10 tournament following a wave of protests and social unrest, coupled with an upsurge in Covid-19 cases.
It left Argentina as the sole host, but a survey conducted by pollsters Poliarquia among a representative sample of 1 274 city-dwelling adults, found that 70 percent believe the country should withdraw.
Only 20% believed the championship should continue on Argentine soil, and 10% were undecided.
