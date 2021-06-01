David Moyes on Everton’s radar as they eye sensational reunion after Carlo Ancelotti exit

David Moyes could be set for a dramatic return to Everton, after Carlo Ancelotti walked away from the club.

The Italian boss effectively forced his way out of Goodison, by telling owner Farhad Moshiri he wanted to return to Real Madrid for ‘family reasons’.

Those reasons included a huge wage packet to go back to the Bernabeu, after negotiations over the weekend, where he agreed a deal with the Spanish giants, before asking Everton to release him.

And that has opened the way for Moyes to return to Merseyside and the club he managed successfully for 11 years.

The Everton board met late on Tuesday evening to consider a short-list of contenders, which also includes another dramatic name for Blues fans, in the form of a second former boss at the club, Roberto Martinez.

Other names on the short-list include Nuno Espirito Santo who recently left Wolves, Eddie Howe, Sean Dyche, Frank Lampard and Portuguese coach Vitor Periera.