David Haye throuple inspires new Channel 4 dating show set to rival Love Island | Boxing | Sport





Channel 4 are hoping to replicate the successes of ITV’s Love Island with a brand-new dating show inspired by David Haye’s throuple. The former cruiserweight and heavyweight boxing world champion made headlines earlier this year for his three-way relationship with long-time partner Sian Osbourne and ex-Saturdays singer Una Healy.

Now, the broadcaster has commissioned a series that encourages polyamorous dating, a non-monogamous sexual or romantic relationship shared between multiple partners. The show titled the Ones will explore the growing popularity of polyamory. “Whereas Love Island is all about coupling up to win, this show will actively encourage contestants to have more than one partner,’ a source told The Sun. “It seems David’s ménage à trois has inspired men and women to delve into this steamy new world. “Like Love Island, the show will see people placed inside a plush pad for their romantic and sexual antics. But given the nature of the show, it could lead to even more explosive scenes than the ITV1 favourite.”

The show is set to be aired on E4 in the autumn and is looking for participants for the “ground-breaking experiment”. An ad asks: “Are you single and ready for a new adventure? Are you willing to date more than one person at a time?” Healy recently split from Haye and Osbourne’s throuple due to the unwanted media attention she received. A source close to Healy told OK! Magazine at the time: “Una didn’t think the throuple would get so much attention. She was getting a lot of negative comments about it, and she just didn’t think it was worth it in the end. It went from something fun into a big media frenzy and everyone seemed to be talking about it.









