Sunday, April 2, 2023
David Haye in new throuple just one month after breaking up with girlfriend Una Healy

David Haye in new throuple just one month after breaking up with girlfriend Una Healy | Boxing | Sport

Taking to Instagram, Haye uploaded a picture of him with his arms wrapped around the two bikini-clad women as they enjoyed a getaway in Costa Rica. He captioned the photo: “In the opening chapter of 2023, I have immersed myself fully in the richness of each passing moment.

“I have found myself in the company of open-hearted individuals who perceive me through the lens of my daily actions, rather than the societal expectations foisted upon a man of 42.

“A recalibration of my manner of living shall be necessary, for the attire of flip-flops, shorts, and a perpetually bare abdomen is hardly suited to the climate of my home town of London.”





