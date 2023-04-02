David Haye in new throuple just one month after breaking up with girlfriend Una Healy | Boxing | Sport

2 total views

Taking to Instagram, Haye uploaded a picture of him with his arms wrapped around the two bikini-clad women as they enjoyed a getaway in Costa Rica. He captioned the photo: “In the opening chapter of 2023, I have immersed myself fully in the richness of each passing moment.

“I have found myself in the company of open-hearted individuals who perceive me through the lens of my daily actions, rather than the societal expectations foisted upon a man of 42.

“A recalibration of my manner of living shall be necessary, for the attire of flip-flops, shorts, and a perpetually bare abdomen is hardly suited to the climate of my home town of London.”