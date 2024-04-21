Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former boxing world champion David Haye and his girlfriend Sian Osborne are reportedly on the lookout for a new partner to join their polyamorous relationship after posting a spicy dating app advert on celebrity dating service Raya.

Haye, 43, has been in a relationship with model Osborne since 2020 and surprised the world by hinting that he was in a three-way relationship with both Sian and The Saturdays singer Una Healy. However, his suggestion was refuted by the Irish singer, who insisted that she only dated Haye, though he was simultaneously dating more than one woman.

Now Haye and Osborne have turned their attention to a new member of their throuple, advertising the position on Raya. The reported account, in the ex-boxer’s name, warned potential suitors that the demands are high as he offered a candid description of himself while appealing to possible partners.

“I’m a selfish p***k,” the advert began according to The Sun. “Nothing is ever good enough, I always want more, rarely satisfied. I’ve got many deep-rooted complex demons, eating me up from the inside, manifesting in disgustingly shocking acts of . . . let’s not tell you everything and spoil the surprise!”