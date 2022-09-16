SPORTS
David Beckham in tears as he pays respects at Queen’s coffin
An emotional David Beckham was spotted with tears in his eyes as he paid his respects to the Queen.
The former England captain joined the thousands waiting to see the monarch lying in-state on Friday. In fact, Beckham, 47, joined the lengthy lines in the early hours of the morning to personally pay tribute.
Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral last week at the age of 96, with tributes flooding in from across the world. Huge amounts of people have made their way to Westminster Abbey to see her in state before Monday’s state funeral.
And the Manchester United legend was given no special privileges and admitted he had incorrectly hoped that arriving at 2am would have meant he skipped the long queues. “I thought by coming at 2am it was going to be a little bit quieter. I was wrong. Everybody had that in mind,” he told ITV.
“The people here are all ages. There was an 84-year-old lady walking around. There was a 90-year-old gentleman walking around. Everybody wants to be here to be a part of this experience and celebrate what Her Majesty has done for us.”
After reaching the Abbey, an emotional Beckham was captured on the dedicated live stream wiping tears from his eyes. While queueing with other observers, he recalled the special moment he was given an OBE in 2003.
“A special moment I’ll always remember is receiving my OBE,” he added.” I took my grandparents with me, who were the ones who brought me up to be a huge Royalist and a fan of the royal family.
“To step up, I have my wife there as well, to get my honour and to speak to Her Majesty. To ask a question. I was so lucky to have a few moments like that in my life.
“To be around Her Majesty. We can all see the love that is being shown how special she was and the legacy that she leaves behind. It’s a sad day but it’s a day for us to remember the incredible legacy that she’s left.”
With queues stretching for miles, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport confirmed that further people would be stopped from joining. “Southwark Park has reached capacity. Entry will be paused for at least 6 hours. We are sorry for any inconvenience,” the statement reads.
“Please do not attempt to join the queue until it reopens. Check back for further updates.”
Following the news of Her Majesty’s passing last Thursday, as a mark of respect all football matches were postponed. Fixtures are set to resume this weekend, although some Premier League fixtures have again been cancelled due to stretched resources across major cities.
Arsenal’s Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven has already been rearranged for October, while two Premier League matches – Chelsea v Liverpool and Manchester United v Leeds United – were postponed after the funeral date was confirmed.
ENTERTAINMENT
Ayu – Ogun PDP disowns Makinde, pass vote of confidence on National Chairman
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, has said it stands with the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, amid calls for his resignation.
Ogun PDP members said they are refuting a claim by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State that the entire Southwest stakeholders had called for Ayu’s resignation.
Makinde was said to have made the claim at the Southwest Stakeholders Interactive Session with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in Ibadan on Wednesday.
In a statement made available on Friday, the PDP Publicity Secretary in Ogun State, Akinloye Bankole, said “the leaders disassociate Ogun State chapter of the party from the pronouncement of Governor Seyi Makinde and affirm that there was no prior meeting nor agreement relating to such pronouncement.”
According to Bankole, the leaders are of the view that the current demand for Ayu’s resignation “is ill-timed and dangerous for the wellbeing of the party especially as the political mobilization and campaigns for 2023 general elections build up across the nation.”
He said, “Ogun PDP strongly insists that the sanctity of the party constitution cannot be slaughtered on the altar of narrow individuals’ whims and caprice.”
Bankole posited that the party, at this crucial stage of its democratic existence, requires full concentration to remain focused on its goal of rescuing and repositioning the country for prosperity and abundance.
He maintained that all forms of distractions should be jettisoned for the common good of all.
The spokesman stated further that the Ogun PDP leadership is fully committed to the presidential aspiration of Atiku and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.
SPORTS
Otubanjo scoops UEFA conference league goal of the week award
Yusuf Otubanjo has scooped the UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the week award for matchday two.
Otubanjo is the first Nigerian player to win the individual award.
The 30-year-old was handed his first start in the competition by the Armenian club, FC Pyunik in the 2-0 win against Slovan Bratislava on Thursday night.
The striker responded by scoring a stunning goal, his side’s second of the game.
The goal was Otubanjo’s first in the UEFA Europa Conference League for Pyunik.
It was the first time an Armenian club will record a win in the group stage of the UEFA club competition.
Pyunik will face the Lithuanian club, Zalgiris in their next game in the competition.
SPORTS
Thierry Henry angry with Todd Boehly over embarrassing gaffe on Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne
Thierry Henry has laid into Todd Boehly after the Chelsea co-owner appeared to suggest that Mohamed Salah and Kevin de Bruyne both came through the ranks at Stamford Bridge.
Boehly has made headlines multiple times already since his £4.25billion takeover was rubber-stamped back in May. And the LA Dodgers supremo has been the focus of even more attention than usual in recent days after dismissing Thomas Tuchel and then raising the prospect of an ‘All-Star’ North vs South clash.
Unsurprisingly, Boehly’s big idea, which was shared on Tuesday, has gone down like a lead balloon – and the Blues chief has now also come under fire following a slip of the tongue at the SALT conference in New York.
While talking about the club, Boehly was lauding Chelsea’s revered academy when he listed Salah and De Bruyne alongside some of the club’s most famous academy graduates.
“We’ve got one of the best academies in the world,” Boehly said. “Our academy is Mo Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, Tammy Abraham, Reece James, Mason Mount, Trevoh Chalobah.”
But although Salah and De Bruyne both spent time on the books at Chelsea before rising to prominence with Liverpool and Manchester City respectively, neither player came through the club’s academy; both were purchased for multi-million pound transfer fees.
Salah actually made the breakthrough at Egyptian Premier League club Al Mokawloon before moving on to Basel, while De Bruyne came through the ranks at Genk.
And Henry has less than impressed with Boehly’s embarrassing gaffe on CBS Sport. Henry said: “Did he say a lesson? A lesson? What’s that supposed to mean? What are they trying to teach? A lesson? Are you a teacher or something? The comment about De Bruyne and Mo Salah… just learn your own lessons and then come back and teach us something.”
Boehly’s comments came during a segment where he outlined the big emphasis that Chelsea have placed on youth development – and the plans they have to take their current approach to the next level, which include the formation of a multi-club network.
