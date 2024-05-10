David Beckham hails ‘incredible’ England star ahead of Euro 2024

David Beckham believes England have a ‘real opportunity’ to win Euro 2024 and has hailed ‘incredible’ Jude Bellingham ahead of the tournament.

The Three Lions will attempt to end their long and painful wait for a major trophy in Germany this summer and go one better from Euro 2020, when they reached the final only to suffer a penalty shootout defeat to Italy.

As well as making the last Euros final, Gareth Southgate’s side have also reached the latter stages of the last two World Cups, losing in the semi-finals in 2018 and the quarters in 2022.

Beckham had his fair share of international disappointment for England but is ‘excited’ for the Euros and believes the Three Lions have a ‘real opportunity’ to get their hands on the trophy.

‘As England fans, we’re always excited for when the Euros come around or the World Cup comes around and our fans will get right behind the team,’ Beckham told talkSPORT at the premiere of ’99’, a new documentary on Manchester United’s treble-winning season.

‘I think we have a real opportunity but we all know that once you’re in a tournament, then it’s a whole different ball game. But I’m excited, as an England fan I’m excited for these Euros.’

Beckham – who played 115 games for his country, the third most in history – heaped praise on ‘incredible’ Bellingham ahead of the Euros.

Bellingham, who was one of England’s best and most important players at the last World Cup in Qatar, has enjoyed a stunning debut season at Real Madrid, scoring 22 goals and helping Carlo Ancelotti’s side win the La Liga title while reaching the Champions League final.

‘Obviously the season that Jude’s had, the talent that he is. But it’s not just the talent with Jude, it’s about the way he is, the way he handles himself, he’s a model pro that knows exactly what he needs to do,’ Beckham said of the 20-year-old.

‘For someone that is so young to have the maturity that he has is incredible and I think him playing abroad has helped him with that.

‘Now he’s obviously at Real Madrid where the expectations are higher than most other clubs around the world and he’s living up to those.

‘It’s great to see his smile, it’s great to see the talent that he is and when he gets in that England shirt, we’ll all be very happy as well.’

It could be a sensational year for Bellingham, who is looking to add the Champions League to his La Liga winners’ medal before linking up with England at Euro 2024.

Real Madrid staged a late comeback to beat Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the Champions League and now meet Bellingham’s former club Borussia Dortmund at Wembley in the June 1 final.

England, who were drawn in Group C for Euro 2024, begin the campaign on June 16 against Serbia, before facing Denmark and Slovenia as they look to make the knockout stages.

One of the favourites to lift the trophy, England will face competition from World Cup runners-up France, hosts Germany and serial winners Spain.