SPORTS
Darwin Nunez issues apology to Liverpool fans after showing "ugly attitude" in sending off
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has vowed to learn from his mistakes after picking up a straight red card for headbutting a Crystal Palace defender on Monday.
Nunez was given his marching orders on his home debut for the Reds after clashing with Joachim Andersen at Anfield. The 23-year-old striker is facing a three-match ban for violent conduct, which came in the second half of the game as Liverpool tried to come back from 1-0 down. Liverpool have decided not to appeal the ban.
The Uruguay international’s ill discipline gives Jurgen Klopp a headache, with Roberto Firmino among the long list of Liverpool players currently out injured. Nunez has received quite the backlash over the past 24 hours and he has now taken to social media to respond.
“I am aware of the ugly attitude I had. I’m here to learn from my mistakes and it won’t happen again,” he wrote in Spanish on Twitter. “Apologies to Liverpool all. I’ll be back,” he added in a separate tweet in English alongside a picture of him passing Klopp to head down the tunnel.
Klopp has already made clear his disappointment by telling Sky Sports: “Darwin knows [he let his teammates down]. I will talk to him. It was not a reaction we want to see
“He know he will be challenged in this way, centre-halves will do that, but it is not a reaction we want. But we will use the time productively. We will use the suspension for physical work to make him strong – not a punishment but to make him stronger.”
Liverpool midfielder James Milner was also on post-match duties on Monday. He said: “He is going to be disappointed in that. We have to get around him and rally. He will learn from it.”
His red card capped a terrible night for Nunez, who was guilty of missing two clear-cut opportunities before he reacted badly to Andersen following a minor clash off the ball. The £85million striker volleyed over at the back post early on before hitting the post with a scuffed effort from Harvey Elliott’s ball over the top.
Liverpool will be without Nunez for their next three matches. The first is a trip to Old Trafford, where Liverpool will hope for a repeat of last season’s resounding victory against Manchester United. He will also miss the home games against Bournemouth and Newcastle United, but will be available to return for the Merseyside Derby away to Everton on September 3.
ENTERTAINMENT
PSG: He won 4 ballon d’Ors at your age – Rooney slams Mbappe for pushing Messi
Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney has slammed PSG star, Kylian Mbappe over his attitude towards senior players at the French champions.
Mbappe has recently clashed with Lionel Messi and Neymar, raising question marks over his attitude after he was made world’s highest paid player by the French capital club.
During PSG’s game against Montpellier last weekend, the Frenchman argued with Neymar over who would take a penalty after he had already missed one.
After the penalty incident, the 23-year-old was also spotted pushing the great Lionel Messi after the Argentine failed to pass him the ball.
And Rooney, now the manager of DC United in the Major League Soccer, has criticised the striker.
“A 23-year-old player commits to pushing Messi,” he told Depar Sports, according to Marca.
“I have never seen a bigger ego in my life.
“Someone should remind Mbappe that when Messi was 23, he had already won four Ballon d’Ors,” he said.
SPORTS
Transfer: Darren Bent tells Man United to sign Chelsea star, Gallagher
Former Tottenham man, Darren Bent has told Manchester United to rather go for Chelsea’s young midfielder, Conor Gallagher, instead of signing Carrasco from Atletico Madrid.
Before now, Manchester United have been linked with three Atletico players, Morata, Brazilian forward Mathues Cunha and Portuguese Joao Felix.
But the moves seem not to be coming through and the Red Devils are shifting their attention to Carasco, who according to Daily Telegraph, is valued at £25million.
And Bent believes Gallagher would be ‘perfect’ for Man United, adding that the club should not feel under pressure to sign bigger names.
“Putting superstars together at times just doesn’t fit. Sometimes it may be a lesser player but their mentality is spot-on,” Bent said on Drivetime.
“I heard talk about Conor Gallagher at United. His mentality, his dedication to playing football, his attitude, his hunger, he would be perfect.
“At the end of that, he’s a very, very good footballer. He’d be perfect for someone like Manchester United.”
SPORTS
EPL: Suarez reveals what he told Nunez after head-butting Andersen in Liverpool’s draw
Former Liverpool striker, Luis Suarez has revealed that he advised Darwin Nunez to learn from his mistakes after the Uruguay international saw red for violent conduct in his second Premier League outing against Crystal Palace.
Nunez’s brilliant start to life in England fell apart last Monday night when he was sent off on his Anfield debut for head-butting Joachim Andersen during Liverpool’s Premier League 1-1 draw with Palace.
Speaking to Telemundo, Suarez said that he had spoken with Nunez following the incident, “because he is just starting out and to make him aware that from now on, opponents will be seeking him out twice or three times more often.
“Even more so in England, he’s hearing this from an idiot who makes mistakes and suffers for them, but falling down and getting up again made me stronger.
“Don’t give them any more chances, it will only get worse.”
“Darwin is someone who listens a lot. He is very smart that way and I think he will try to turn this situation around, it’s not a big deal, we have all made mistakes, we have all been sent off.
“The problem is that he’s only just arrived over there and in England, to put it lightly, they make a big deal out of everything,” the former Barcelona star added.
Suarez, now in his native Uruguay with Nacional, is of course, no stranger to controversy.
As a Liverpool player, he received an eight-match ban after the FA found him guilty of racially abusing Manchester United’s Patrice Evra, while the end of his time with the Reds coincided with a four-month suspension for biting Juventus legend, Giorgio Chiellini at the FIFA World Cup.
Latest News
- Customer Service Representative Job at Great Brands Nigeria Limited
- Lawless soldiers brutalise policemen for seizing colleague’s Okada
- PSG: He won 4 ballon d’Ors at your age – Rooney slams Mbappe for pushing Messi
- Transfer: Darren Bent tells Man United to sign Chelsea star, Gallagher
- EPL: Suarez reveals what he told Nunez after head-butting Andersen in Liverpool’s draw
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Blackout looms as IKEDC stops operations
-
SPORTS10 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘absolutely wants’ Borussia Dortmund transfer as Man Utd exit saga drags on
-
SPORTS18 hours ago
LeBron James becomes NBA’s highest earning star ever
-
POLITICS2 days ago
APC supporters flood Obasanjo’s residence as Tinubu visits ex-President in Ogun
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023: I will tell you who to vote for as my successor – Wike tells Rivers people
-
SPORTS1 day ago
BREAKING: Britain's richest man Jim Ratcliffe declares Man Utd takeover interest
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
VIDEO: Nigerian female footballer begs for N3.5m lifeline
-
NEWS2 days ago
Famous Adamawa wrestler sentenced to death by hanging for killing wife