



Former UFC fighter Darren Till has mocked KSI for an unusual comment during the YouTube star’s ugly press conference ahead of his forthcoming boxing match against Tommy Fury. Misfits Boxing boss KSI, real name Olajide “JJ” Olatunji, will face former Love Island star Fury at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, October 14.

Also on the bill is WWE wrestler and social media sensation Logan Paul who faces Dillon Danis. KSI and Paul are the business partners behind the super-popular energy drink Prime that has taken the UK by storm. Tuesday’s media gathering soon descended into complete chaos as the rivalling groups hurled insults at each other before John Fury, father of Tommy, lost his cool and kicked two tables over. Paul then threw a cake, that was shaped like opponent Danis, at the MMA fighter, just to add to the bedlam. A planned face-off between KSI and Fury was cancelled as a result, but it was the YouTuber’s strange comment earlier in the press conference that caught the attention of Till. Speaking to the press KSI said: “I am the one that can see John Cena.”

The statement draws reference to wrestler John Cena’s walk-on theme music, which is entitled ‘You Can’t See Me’. The WWE star also uses the term as a catchphrase before defeating opponents. Responding to a tweet from fight broadcaster DAZN, which shared the clip of KSI making his claim, Till wrote: “What the f*** man. F****** absolute sausage of a man.” Other social media users weighed in on the comment, accusing KSI of being cringe-worthy, but not everyone was on the same page. @MattSaunders91 wrote: “He’s got everyone on strings though, he’s a genius at marketing. He knows what he’s saying and doing and making tens of millions a year from it. He doesn’t genuinely believe anything he says, but you’ve reacted to it bringing his interest to a wider audience. He’s outsmarting everyone.”

In the build-up to the later on-stage chaos, Fury, who is the half-brother of WBC world champion Tyson Fury, claimed that he would end the era of YouTube boxers by beating KSI. Fury said: “I fought Jake Paul in February and I’m fighting this man in October and he will be done and YouTube boxing will be done.” KSI responded by saying: “There’s a lot of people that are saying I have no chance, zero chance. But then when I get in that ring and knock out Tommy Fury, they’re going to look at me differently.” When Fury told his opponent to “keep dreaming”, KSI added: “It’s all facts.”









