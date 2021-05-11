Dare Adeboye laid to rest

Tears flowed freely on Tuesday afternoon when Pastor Dare Adeboye was buried.

The cleric was buried after a farewell Service at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo his wife, Faith as well as his son, Pastor David Oyedepo Jr led the galaxy of dignitaries at the funeral.



He was later buried in the presence of friends, family and church members.



The third child of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, died last Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State where he was based with his family.

The 42-old-year left behind his wife, Temiloluwa and three daughters.

He was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35 before his death. He was father to three daughters.