Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois headline a decent card in Wroclaw, Poland this evening stacked to the brim with top eastern European fighters. In the co-feature attraction, Ukraine’s Denys Berinchyk takes on Anthony Yigit of Sweden in a lightweight bout with Berinchyk’s No 4 ranking with the WBO sanctioning body on the line.

The 35-year-old is an Olympic and World Amateur Championships silver medallist with an impressive 17-0 professional record. In his last outing, he defeated Yvan Mendy for the European lightweight crown and is now en route to world honours. His opponent, Yigit, is a former European champion at light welterweight and holds a notable victory over Sandor Martin.

He previously competed for the IBF light welterweight title against Ivan Baranchyk in the World Boxing Super Series back in 2018 but came up short. The other notable bout on the card is between up-and-coming British contender Hamzah Sheeraz and Ukrainian amateur stand-out Dmytro Mytrofanov at middleweight.

Mytrofanov is a European amateur bronze medalist and World University Games champion. He is 13-0-1 as a pro and faces his toughest test to date in the paid ranks against Sheeraz. The Brit beat River Wilson-Bent in his last bout to pick up the Commonwealth middleweight title and is hoping to cause a stir in the lion’s den.