Saturday, August 26, 2023
BOXING

Daniel Dubois vs Oleksandr Usyk radio coverage: How to listen to title fight for free

Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk will set boxing fans back £19.95 to watch the event on pay-per-view. But the fight can be listened to for free on talkSPORT. Find all of the details on how to tune into the heavyweight showdown tonight below.

Radio coverage

talkSPORT have free radio coverage for those on the go. You can also listen via the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Fight times and live streams

Usyk vs Dubois will be shown live TNT Sport Box Office for a premium price of £19.95. The fight can be purchased by both existing customers and those without a subscription via the TNT Sport Box Office app and website. 

All of the action can be live-streamed through the same sources on all good internet-connected devices including smart TVs, mobile phones and laptops. The card is set to get underway at 6pm with the main event following at 11pm.

Full card

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois – for WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles

Denys Berinchyk vs Anthony Yigit

Dmytro Mytrofanov vs Hamzah Sheeraz

Daniel Lapin vs Aro Schwartz

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Anauel Ngamissengue

Rafal Wolczecki vs Roberto Arriaza

Vasile Cebotari vs Joel Julio

Nursultan Amanzholov vs Lazizbek Mullojonov

Oleksandr Solomennikov vs Piotr Gudel

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes

Bryce Mills vs Damian Tymosz

Yaroslav Khartsyz vs Konrad Czajkowski

Quotes

Usyk: “I think really highly of my opponent. He’s a nice man, a nice guy, a nice athlete. He came to the position of mandatory, so he deserves it, but let’s stop talking; let’s see each other on 26 August.”

Dubois: “One hundred per cent I’m ready, we’re ready to rumble. This is it, bring them titles back home, bring them belts. They’re coming with me, it’s my time.

“Usyk’s been a great champion, [but] everything with a beginning has to end. I’ve got to outmanoeuvre him and everything. I’m younger, I’m stronger, I’ve got to unleash hell on this guy.

“I’m different, you guys are gonna see it. The bookies can say whatever they want, it’s no pressure for me. I never listen to [the media] anyway. I’m gonna be on him, ready to take them belts away.”



