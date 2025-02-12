David Price has backed Oleksandr Usyk to triumph in a potential rematch with heavyweight adversary Daniel Dubois.
The pair first clashed in August 2023, with the Ukrainian defeating the British contender. Despite Dubois managing to floor ‘The Cat’ in the fifth round, it was ruled a low blow before ‘Triple D’ was ultimately halted in the ninth round, marking his second career loss. Since then, the Brit has defeated Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic, and delivered a stunning knockout to Anthony Joshua in September.
With the heavyweight world champion currently riding high, a rematch with Usyk may be on the horizon. Dubois was present for Usyk’s victory over Tyson Fury in December, but faced criticism for confronting ‘The Cat’ in the ring immediately after his win. Dubois confronted the Ukrainian champion with a mix of challenge and praise in what appeared to be an awkward moment. “I want my revenge,” Dubois declared, seizing the microphone from the interviewer.
“I want my revenge Usyk! Well done tonight, well done. God bless. I want my revenge for the robbery last time. Let’s go, let’s go. Make it happen Frank! ” Usyk was quick to welcome the idea of a rematch, responding: “Your excellency, make the fight with Daniel Dubois. Thank you so much. I can do more. I’m ready to fight (Dubois), no problem. Next fight no problem. Now I want to go home and rest.”
As speculation about a rematch intensifies, Price has weighed in with his thoughts on the potential bout. Speaking to Mirror Fighting on behalf of casino.org, he reflected: “A main talking point from the first fight was the low-blow. You forget the fact that Usyk won the fight by stoppage, and that was because he kept landing clean punch after clean punch. That’s a lot of adjustments to make when you’re fighting someone as good as Usyk.”
“It’s not like you’re fighting someone who just had one good night and you had a bad night. You’re fighting someone who consistently performs at a high level, and is accurate almost every time. It will be difficult for Dubois to make any adjustments that change the outcome of the fight. Maybe he might try and take him the 12 rounds next time, but I think it’s going to be a big ask for Dubois. He definitely will do better than he did in the first fight. I think he’ll improve on it, but I would still expect him to come up short.”
As for Dubois’ upcoming fight against Joseph Parker on February 22, Price dismissed the idea that the Brit is underestimating his opponent. “I don’t think he is,” he said. “Daniel Dubois just goes about his business the same way he does with any fighter. He’s experienced now if you look at his career. His last few wins have been against top-tier opposition, and he’s had to come through sticky moments.
“He’s proven many people wrong since the Joe Joyce fight. I believed in him at the time following that loss, that he would still go on and win a world title. I don’t think he’s foolish enough to overlook someone like Joseph Parker. Parker is also very experienced. He’s still relatively young and been in multiple world title fights against the likes of Anthony Joshua.”
“He’s a top fighter with fantastic momentum currently. He beat Zhang, he beat Wilder, and is a real danger man for Dubois. He’s solid, consistent and performs every time. I don’t think Dubois can overlook him, and if he does, it would be a massive mistake. I just think, although both fighters have momentum, I think Daniel has more of it. He’s younger, fresher and he’ll take some beating, probably by late stoppage if you pushed me for a prediction.”
