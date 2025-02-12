The pair first clashed in August 2023, with the Ukrainian defeating the British contender. Despite Dubois managing to floor ‘The Cat’ in the fifth round, it was ruled a low blow before ‘Triple D’ was ultimately halted in the ninth round, marking his second career loss. Since then, the Brit has defeated Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic, and delivered a stunning knockout to Anthony Joshua in September.

With the heavyweight world champion currently riding high, a rematch with Usyk may be on the horizon. Dubois was present for Usyk’s victory over Tyson Fury in December, but faced criticism for confronting ‘The Cat’ in the ring immediately after his win. Dubois confronted the Ukrainian champion with a mix of challenge and praise in what appeared to be an awkward moment. “I want my revenge,” Dubois declared, seizing the microphone from the interviewer.

“I want my revenge Usyk! Well done tonight, well done. God bless. I want my revenge for the robbery last time. Let’s go, let’s go. Make it happen Frank! ” Usyk was quick to welcome the idea of a rematch, responding: “Your excellency, make the fight with Daniel Dubois. Thank you so much. I can do more. I’m ready to fight (Dubois), no problem. Next fight no problem. Now I want to go home and rest.”

As speculation about a rematch intensifies, Price has weighed in with his thoughts on the potential bout. Speaking to Mirror Fighting on behalf of casino.org, he reflected: “A main talking point from the first fight was the low-blow. You forget the fact that Usyk won the fight by stoppage, and that was because he kept landing clean punch after clean punch. That’s a lot of adjustments to make when you’re fighting someone as good as Usyk.”

“It’s not like you’re fighting someone who just had one good night and you had a bad night. You’re fighting someone who consistently performs at a high level, and is accurate almost every time. It will be difficult for Dubois to make any adjustments that change the outcome of the fight. Maybe he might try and take him the 12 rounds next time, but I think it’s going to be a big ask for Dubois. He definitely will do better than he did in the first fight. I think he’ll improve on it, but I would still expect him to come up short.”