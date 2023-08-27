As the dust settles on another blockbuster heavyweight fight, boxing fans will be clambering to re-watch the event after its conclusion. Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois is being shown live on TNT Sport Box Office for £19.95 but for those who can’t fork out the funds or simply don’t want to, there are a few options to watch the event for free a day or so after.
How to re-watch for free
UK viewers can re-watch the highlights of the main event a day after the fight on the TNT Sport YouTube channel. There will also be extended highlights and the full fight posted at some point in the week.
For those looking to pick up a TNT Sport membership, you can do so by clicking here. There are a number of packages available to the public starting from £18 a month which includes all four TNT Sport channels as well as Eurosport 1 and 2 and Discovery+.
There is also a “Big Sport” membership available for £43 a month which includes all 11 Sky Sports channels including unrivalled live coverage of the Premier League, F1 and much more with NOW Sports.
Full card
Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois – for WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles
Denys Berinchyk vs Anthony Yigit
Dmytro Mytrofanov vs Hamzah Sheeraz
Daniel Lapin vs Aro Schwartz
Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Anauel Ngamissengue
Rafal Wolczecki vs Roberto Arriaza
Vasile Cebotari vs Joel Julio
Nursultan Amanzholov vs Lazizbek Mullojonov
Oleksandr Solomennikov vs Piotr Gudel
Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes
Bryce Mills vs Damian Tymosz
Yaroslav Khartsyz vs Konrad Czajkowski
What was said ahead of fight night
Usyk: “My preparation is all good. We did a lot of work with swimming. We played football. We danced. I’m grateful to my team, my family, my wife. I’m grateful to my country and to Ukrainian soldiers.
Dubois: “I’ve left no stone unturned. I’m ready, I’m confident, and I’m just ready to go now.”
Frank Warren: “I’m very confident, and that’s why we’re here. He’s [Dubois] fought his way to the position he’s in, and he’s done that. He’s seven years as a pro. So all this talk of him not having experience. Guys have won world titles with less fights than he’s had, and he’s in with a great fighter. Probably the greatest cruiserweight of this century, but we’re coming up a weight now, Daniel’s weight and I genuinely feel he’s going to win this fight.”