Sunday, August 27, 2023
HomeSPORTSBOXINGDaniel Dubois vs Oleksandr Usyk highlights: How to re-watch full fight for...
BOXING

Daniel Dubois vs Oleksandr Usyk highlights: How to re-watch full fight for free | Boxing | Sport

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Daniel Dubois vs Oleksandr Usyk highlights: How to re-watch full fight for free | Boxing | Sport


As the dust settles on another blockbuster heavyweight fight, boxing fans will be clambering to re-watch the event after its conclusion. Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois is being shown live on TNT Sport Box Office for £19.95 but for those who can’t fork out the funds or simply don’t want to, there are a few options to watch the event for free a day or so after.

How to re-watch for free

UK viewers can re-watch the highlights of the main event a day after the fight on the TNT Sport YouTube channel. There will also be extended highlights and the full fight posted at some point in the week.

For those looking to pick up a TNT Sport membership, you can do so by clicking here. There are a number of packages available to the public starting from £18 a month which includes all four TNT Sport channels as well as Eurosport 1 and 2 and Discovery+.

There is also a “Big Sport” membership available for £43 a month which includes all 11 Sky Sports channels including unrivalled live coverage of the Premier League, F1 and much more with NOW Sports.

Full card

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois – for WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles

Denys Berinchyk vs Anthony Yigit

Dmytro Mytrofanov vs Hamzah Sheeraz

Daniel Lapin vs Aro Schwartz

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Anauel Ngamissengue

Rafal Wolczecki vs Roberto Arriaza

Vasile Cebotari vs Joel Julio

Nursultan Amanzholov vs Lazizbek Mullojonov

Oleksandr Solomennikov vs Piotr Gudel

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes

Bryce Mills vs Damian Tymosz

Yaroslav Khartsyz vs Konrad Czajkowski

What was said ahead of fight night

Usyk: “My preparation is all good. We did a lot of work with swimming. We played football. We danced. I’m grateful to my team, my family, my wife. I’m grateful to my country and to Ukrainian soldiers.

Dubois: “I’ve left no stone unturned. I’m ready, I’m confident, and I’m just ready to go now.”

Frank Warren: “I’m very confident, and that’s why we’re here. He’s [Dubois] fought his way to the position he’s in, and he’s done that. He’s seven years as a pro. So all this talk of him not having experience. Guys have won world titles with less fights than he’s had, and he’s in with a great fighter. Probably the greatest cruiserweight of this century, but we’re coming up a weight now, Daniel’s weight and I genuinely feel he’s going to win this fight.”



Source link

Previous article
“Inappropriate Behaviour”: Spain Coach Slams Football Chief Over Kiss Scandal
Next article
‘Crocodile’ Mnangagwa re-elected as Zimbabwe president
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network