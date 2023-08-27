As the dust settles on another blockbuster heavyweight fight, boxing fans will be clambering to re-watch the event after its conclusion. Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois is being shown live on TNT Sport Box Office for £19.95 but for those who can’t fork out the funds or simply don’t want to, there are a few options to watch the event for free a day or so after.

How to re-watch for free

UK viewers can re-watch the highlights of the main event a day after the fight on the TNT Sport YouTube channel. There will also be extended highlights and the full fight posted at some point in the week.

For those looking to pick up a TNT Sport membership, you can do so by clicking here. There are a number of packages available to the public starting from £18 a month which includes all four TNT Sport channels as well as Eurosport 1 and 2 and Discovery+.

There is also a “Big Sport” membership available for £43 a month which includes all 11 Sky Sports channels including unrivalled live coverage of the Premier League, F1 and much more with NOW Sports.