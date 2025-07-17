



All eyes are on Wembley as Daniel Dubois prepares for his unification rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, and Tyson Fury is guaranteed to be watching with serious interest. Not least because he’s slated to face Usyk in a trilogy clash next April, but also because a duel against Dubois could be in their future. The showdown is complicated by the fact both fighters are currently represented by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. And Warren has made no secret of the fact he’d rather not see two of his own boxers collide, saying this week: “It is not a fight I’d like to see for obvious reasons.” For many fans, however, the potential for a face-off between Fury and Dubois might appeal given their past and poorly disguised jabs at one another. And Fury, who is coming off the back of consecutive defeats to Usyk, took aim at his stablemate in the build-up to Saturday’s Wembley card.

“If I did come back, hypothetically speaking, if I was to return and box Daniel Dubois, I would box that motherf*****’s ears off,” he recently told Boxing News, with notable venom in his words. “He wouldn’t land a glove on me, it would be a one-sided beat-down. “I wish him luck in his fight against Usyk, but styles make fights and his style and my style don’t gel. I would absolutely annihilate him.” Dubois, who lost to Usyk in 2023 following a questionable low blow decision, is in the pomp of his career. The Londoner holds the IBF world championship and collected an iconic knockout win over Anthony Joshua when they met at Wembley in September 2024.

It’s common knowledge that ‘Dynamite’ has shared sparring minutes in the ring with Fury. But Dubois once shed light on that encounter, which came about as 36-year-old Tyson sought to defend his family honour. “It’s a long story isn’t it? I went up to spar his cousin, Hughie. I put him down in sparring, and then he [Tyson] jumped in for a round,” he told SecondsOut back in 2022. “They all know who I am.” Asked whether he then put Tyson down or “just Hughie,” Dubois appeared to confirm it was only the latter. And in any case, he wasn’t giving the senior member of the Fury clan his fullest. “He was awkward back then, you know? And at the time, I don’t think I was going all out,” he continued. “I was, sort of, in awe or whatever. It’s all experience isn’t it?”

Following the progress he has made in recent years, it would be fair to assume Dubois wouldn’t have that same sense of awe today. And in fact, the 27-year-old has urged Fury to come back in the hopes they can one day fight for all the belts. “I think he will come back,” he told Ring magazine earlier in July. “Seeing all the belts on the line, I think he’ll fancy it. He’ll come out [of retirement] for sure. That’s what I want. We need the heavyweight division to be healthy, for us fighters to get up for a real megafight like that. That would be a megafight. That’s what you want.” Fury, who was stripped of the IBF title in December 2015, doesn’t seem as eager based on comments he made to iFL TV last year. The Gypsy King said: “I’ll beat Daniel Dubois, but I won’t be boxing him for his belt. I’d rather box him for the British title than the IBF. I don’t want anything to do with it. You couldn’t give it to me as a present. I’d probably get it and put it on YouTube and burn it.”





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!