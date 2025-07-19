



Daniel Dubois will be hoping that he does not suffer a repeat of what occurred before his fight with Anthony Joshua, on fight night against Oleksandr Usyk. Organisers were dealt a significant setback after former WBO light-middleweight champion Liam Smith withdrew from his undercard bout. The 36-year-old was due to clash with Josh Kelly at Wembley, but was struck down by a virus. The blockbuster clash was the most eagerly anticipated fight of the year in 2024 at Wembley. Joshua was beaten by Dubois in his attempt to claim the IBF crown after a top-level undercard fighter was forced to withdraw.

Promoters were confronted with a last-minute scramble to potentially secure a replacement after Smith’s bout with Kelly was suddenly cancelled. The Liverpudlian was hoping to settle the score following defeat to Chris Eubank Jr, but illness was confirmed as preventing him from competing. The fighter dubbed ‘Beefy’ by supporters disclosed the severity of his condition as the scheduled contest was postponed, explaining that he was enduring ‘pain’ from the virus. He said: “I have a virus right now and my ribs are in good pain from all the coughing. “I’d be cooked if anyone landed a light body shot on me right now,” he admitted, acknowledging he felt too poorly to risk entering the ring.

“So maybe it’s my personal empathy for being sick now but I think it’s a valid reason a week away.” Ishmael Davis stepped in at late notice and was defeated by Kelly. Before the fight, Smith wanted to prove his critics wrong and that Kelly’s camp had made a lapse in judgement. “Josh is never going to say it because he’s not that type of person and he’s a fighter so he can’t say it,” he claimed. “But it’s plain to see…Josh’s team are trying to get me at the right time. They are looking for the name, on the stage, that gets Josh a big name. “I’m going to show it’s a massive mistake on their behalf. Whether it’s Josh’s team or Josh himself. That’s the only thing that’s a bit frustrating on my behalf. You’re only known for your last fight.”

Reflecting on his previous loss to Eubank Jr, the Merseyside fighter opened up about his struggles, admitting: “I couldn’t get off. The weight cut just took its toll on me. From the minute of the back injury to the minute of the rescheduled date. It was like a race against time, from our point of view, the deadline where Chris might have walked away from the rematch. “So it was always a race against time, anyway, and I just feel it obviously played its part. You didn’t have to be a genius to see how flat [I was] 40 seconds into the fight, you know what I mean? I just couldn’t get going, I feel. I feel the weight killed me.” He further commented: “I think everyone knows and Chris knows how I was with the weight, to say at the weigh-in. After the injury, I came down three stone (42 pounds) and so [that is] a lot of weight to shift in a short space of time.”





