



Oleksandr Usyk stopped Daniel Dubois in the ninth round to retain his WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight titles. However, he did so under controversial circumstances. In the fifth round, Usyk was sent to the canvas by a low blow which has divided opinions. The shot appeared to be on the beltline but Carl Frampton claims it was a legal blow and Dubois should have been crowned heavyweight champion.

Fight report Usyk got into his rhythm early landing his jab to good effect and making Dubois miss and lunge recklessly as the Brit tried to impose himself on the contest. In the second round, the backhand began to come through as Usyk stepped in and caught the 25-year-old with a peach of a left hand from his southpaw stance that buckled Dubois’ knees. Dubois, struggling with Usyk’s speed and dexterity, was always half a step behind ‘the Cat’ but when in there with a puncher like Dubois there was always the threat he could change the course of the fight with a big right hand. Although through three rounds it hadn’t found its target. Usyk used his full defensive arsenal to evade Dubois’ thudding shots, catching and countering, slipping and jabbing. In the fourth round, sensing he was falling behind on the scorecards, Dubois came out more aggressive but wasn’t able to land anything meaningful.

In round five, a shot from Dubois strayed low as Usyk slumped over in agony. The Ukrainian made the most of his recovery time but when the action resumed he didn’t seem quite right. Dubois didn’t make the best of the situation and remained patient while Usyk backed up. But once he had got himself together Usyk was back on the front foot and hurt Dubois with a big straight left. In the sixth round, Dubois targeted the body and landed a couple of decent left hooks to the liver that made Usyk grimace.

In the second half of the contest, the 25-year-old appeared to be dealing with the pace of the contest much better and began to slowly edge himself back into the bout. Dubois caught Usyk with another good sweeping left that caught the Ukrainian's attention. A sense of urgency was injected into Usyk's work as he ramped up the intensity and let his hands fly. In the eighth, Usyk came out looking for blood and dropped Dubois to his knee with a flurry of sharp shots. Luckily for the Brit, the bell saved him but he was quickly on unsteady legs again in the ninth as a lead jab slumped him to the canvas where he was counted out.





