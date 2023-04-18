



Filip Hrgovic claims he left Daniel Dubois with no choice but to postpone one of his fights after ‘destroying’ him in sparring. Hrgovic did not specify which contest he forced Dubois out of, but he did get some rounds in with Triple D ahead of his southern area title fight with DL Jones, which was subsequently postponed.

Dubois shared a picture of the pair going toe to toe in the gym with the caption: “Good sparring with Filip Hrgovic,” all the way back in January 2018 shortly before his initial fight date with Jones was scrapped. At the time, Jones was informed Dubois had withdrawn due to a chest infection. “They told me he’s got a chest infection, so I completely understand them cancelling, they can’t risk their prospects,” Jones told British Boxing News. “I know there were illnesses and injuries causing the entire show to be called off.” Hrgovic has since claimed he has caused a Dubois fight to be postponed after sparring with him. “You mention Daniel Dubois. I spar with him years ago in London,” he told IFL TV. “I destroyed him. He postponed the fight after sparring session with me. You can ask the people. There were a lot of people in the gym.”

He then sent a message to Dubois’s promoter Frank Warren, adding: “I just want to say Frank Warren was talking a lot of s*** about my fight with Zhang. He talks a lot of s***. So, what can he say now? I destroyed Daniel Dubois in sparring and now his fighter [Joyce] got beat by the fighter who I beat so what he wants to say now? I want to ask him one question, why is he only producing hype jobs?” Hrgovic is currently second in line to face undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk behind Dubois. The Brit takes precedence as he is the WBA mandatory, which is next up in the sanctioning body rotational system.









