Friday, April 21, 2023
Daniel Dubois may fight heavyweight star who 'stopped' him and Oleksandr Usyk in sparring

Brimming with confidence, he said: “Daniel Dubois is the fight I want. I’ve sparred him twice and I stopped him twice in sparring. He knows that. If we fight, I think I stop him in the first or second round.

“I’m calling him out and I want him to be ready for me. I want that fight, I can’t wait. People are hiding because they don’t want to fight me because I made the mistake from sparring them in the gym. Even Usyk, I stopped him in sparring in Dubai, he knows that.”

Dubois and Usyk – who has since denied Bakole’s claims – are in negotiations to face each other next however, with the Ukrainian putting his WBA, WBO and IBF world titles on the line in a mandatory defence.





