



Daniel Dubois missed out on a ‘career highest’ payday after pulling out of his heavyweight title defence against Joseph Parker, but his trainer, Don Charles, insists the Brit made the right call. Dubois and Parker were due to face off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last month, but a viral infection saw the Brit medically advised to withdraw only two days before the first bell. In the end, Martin Bakole took the Brit’s place, but was brutally knocked out by the Kiwi in the second round. According to reports, ‘Triple D’ lost out on an eye-watering £7million as a result of his last-minute decision not to fight. That accounts for the lucrative purse he was not paid, and the vast sums committed to a lengthy training camp.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Charles discussed the financial implications that Dubois faced after pulling out. “We had to do the smart thing. I also remind the audience this was Daniel Dubois’ highest pay to date in his professional career,” he said. “His career-highest purse. “Three and a half months of sheer hard work and the money that it costs to do a camp of that magnitude. We then went all the way to Riyadh, 48 hours before he’s due to fight he showed signs of illness. It cost him money. To do a three and half month camp at this level, it costs a lot of money. So he’s lost all that. The whole team, we’re gutted. When I’m hearing people say ‘oh he ducked it’, ‘he ducked the fight’ – it’s not logical. It is what it is. We’re where we are and we look forward. “Why would you then go to all the trouble of an expensive camp, travel to Riyadh and then opt not to fight? For what? Let me tell you something about the human race – they want blood,” he added. “We’re still bloodthirsty. It’s back in the medieval days, they’re still thirsting for blood. Somebody’s blood. That’s what that’s all about.”

Prior to the cancellation, Oleksandr Usyk was targetting the winner of the clash. Despite pulling out, Dubois could still meet the Ukrainian in an undisputed heavyweight world title fight – despite Parker being the mandatory challenger for Usyk’s WBO belt. That said, the Ukrainian himself is hoping to settle the score with Dubois once and for all following their first meeting in 2023. Charles believes Dubois – who was beaten by Usyk – is ready for the sequel.”Since we’ve been working together he fought Usyk, [Jarrell] Miller, [Filip] Hrgovic, Joshua, then Parker would have been his next fight. It’s incredible, the run,” he said. “When you’re holding one of the titles, he’s got the IBF heavyweight belt, so you have to be able to take on all comers and that’s where we’re at,” Charles said of Dubois facing Usyk once again. He’s a champion, a world champion, Daniel Dubois. We’re in the business of fighting. So long as it makes sense, then yeah.”





