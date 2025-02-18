



Heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois has promised his best ‘is yet to come’ as he gears up for a face-off with Joseph Parker. The duo will share top billing at a packed event in Riyadh this Saturday night, which features an undisputed light-heavyweight title fight between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol.

Dubois enters the clash with Kiwi star Parker fresh from a stunning knockout victory over Anthony Joshua at Wembley last September. Meanwhile, former world champion Parker has been on a winning streak since his 2022 loss to Joe Joyce, with consecutive victories over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang earning him a shot at Dubois’ gold belt. However, ‘Triple D’ remains supremely confident as he aims to add another notable name to his record. “At the moment, I’m just calm before the storm and raring to go right now, I love it. I love the game, it’s good,” he told Sky Sports. The British star continues to improve with each bout in the ring. Despite securing three impressive wins against Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Joshua, ‘Triple D’ believes his peak is still ahead. When asked if he can get even better, Dubois confidently responded: “Oh, 100 per cent. They haven’t seen the best (of me) yet. Just wait and see! ” Regarding Parker, ‘Triple D’ is eager to halt his opponent’s rising momentum. “He’s going to have a plan. So, everyone’s just breaking his plan up and just beat the ambition out of him.That’s my objective and I’m just raring to go… almost there!

This weekend’s crucial heavyweight clash is likely to pave the way for an undisputed bout with Oleksandr Usyk after the Ukrainian expressed his desire to face the winner. Speaking with Sky Sports, Usyk, who has held titles in both the heavyweight and cruiserweight divisions, conveyed his eagerness: “I will fight who will win, Joseph Parker, Daniel Dubois, no problem. I think two years, one and a half [left in boxing]. I feel great myself. I feel I have two fights to prepare [for], not more. Just two.” After an earlier contest in 2023 between Dubois and Usyk ended amid slight controversy, Dubois is eager for a rematch. Despite being stopped by Usyk later in that fight, debate ensued when Dubois knocked down ‘The Cat’ in the fifth round, only to have it controversially ruled as a low blow, leaving ‘Triple D’ frustrated. Usyk also hinted at a final ring appearance against UFC champion Alex Pereira in a conversation with TNT Sports, should he emerge unscathed from the Dubois or Parker matchup. “[After Dubois or Parker], maybe a ‘show fight’ with Alex Pereira. Maybe. Why not? Alex wants to.”





