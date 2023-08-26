Frank Warren has declared that Queensbury Promotions will be appealing the result of Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight showdown tonight in Wroclaw, Poland. Usyk stopped Dubois in the ninth round to retain his WBO, IBF and WBA titles but he did so under controversial circumstances.

A shot deemed to be a low blow by the referee in the fifth round has caused a great deal of debate around the boxing world and Dubois’ team feel they have been robbed of the heavyweight titles after Usyk took several minutes to recover from what they felt was a legal punch.

“He’s been cheated, it hit him on the waistband. That’s all he worked on in camp, to the body, we saw it as a weakness and the referee got it badly wrong,” said Warren. “I like Usyk but that was a hometown decision. he won the fight because he was not fit to go on and they gave him a couple of minutes to recover from a legitimate shot.”

Warren then blurted out that the result was “horses****” as the TNT Sports panel were forced to apologise for his colourful language.