



Peter Fury disagreed with Daniel Dubois’ verdict that he was robbed against Oleksandr Usyk. The 27-year-old was defeated by the Ukrainian in their 2023 clash via a ninth round knockout, four rounds after Dubois floored the Olympic champion with a punch that was adjudged to be a low blow. While Dubois was adamant that the shot was legal and above the belt line, it wasn’t the opinion shared by referee Luis Pabon, who gave his opponent ample time to recover with Usyk spending several minutes on the canvas before struggling to get up in order to continue the fight. The 38-year-old managed to finish strong and ended up knocking out Dubois, who has repeatedly called it a “robbery”. While the Londoner has gone to win the IBF heavyweight title after sensationally knocking out Anthony Joshua last September, he’s on the warpath for a rematch with Usyk and even stormed the ring after his second win over Tyson Fury to demand a second fight.

Discussing what Dubois must do in order to claim revenge over Usyk, Peter – the uncle and former trainer of the Gypsy King – told Seconds Out: “He’s got to be able to get those power shots off but against someone like him, Usyk’s not chinny, he’s got his work cut out.” Despite Dubois’ insistence that he was cheated out of becoming undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Peter had a different take on the low blow controversy. “I disagree, I’m in the gym everyday and I see these punches and I’ve looked at that punch time and time again,” the boxing coach explained. “It’s in the groin, in between the hip and the pelvis. Get hit there and it’ll put any heavyweight right off. It was a low shot, have we seen Usyk wince to the body, yes, but he’s got to get those shots hasn’t he? Usyk seems so far to have all the answers.”

Dubois was scheduled to take on Joseph Parker on Saturday but was forced to pull out due to illness, with many now speculating his next bout will be a rematch with Usyk. The Brit’s promoter, Frank Warren, said he’d like to see the pair tussle for a second time. But Warren admitted it’s not a done deal between the fighters. “I’d like to see the rematch with Usyk,” the Queensberry Promotions chief told recently told Sky Sports. “That’s an option, if it can be done I’d love that. But then we’ve got Joe Parker, we’ve got AJ, who’s got over his injury and he may want to do it now with the fact he’s been ill, who knows?”





