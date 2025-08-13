Daniel Dubois’ trainer Kieran Farrell has shown his true colours as he is proud of helping the heavyweight become a world champion. Farrell showed his passion for boxing in a heartfelt statement announcing that he has parted ways with the 27-year-old just weeks following his knockout loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

Farrell had teamed up with chief trainer Don Charles the previous year and was present ringside for Dubois’ triumphs over Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua. Dubois subsequently secured a bout against fellow world titleholder Usyk at Wembley last month, but was floored and halted in the fifth round of what marked a rematch of their 2023 encounter.

As Dubois looks to reconstruct his career, Farrell has chosen to step away. In a statement shared on social media, he declared: “I have made the decision to part ways with Team Dubois. In the 18 months with DDD we’ve achieved so much including an unforgettable night at Wembley, helping DDD become world champion has been truly rewarding on a number of levels. I wish Daniel all the best going forward.”

Farrell had claimed victory in his opening 14 professional contests before facing Anthony Crolla in 2012, completing the full 10 rounds for the English lightweight crown. However, Farrell was carried from the ring on a stretcher after collapsing with a brain haemorrhage.

He made a full recovery and pursued a coaching path before being recruited by Charles. Farrell’s exit follows Dubois striking a management agreement with Sam Jones, who also oversees Jack Catterall’s career.