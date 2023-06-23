Dani Ceballos signs new deal at Real Madrid until June 2027.

Midfielder Dani Ceballos has signed a contract extension with Real Madrid, one which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027, the club announced on their website.

The 26-year-old’s contract was set to run out at the end of the month and he had been linked with a move away but Madrid have now confirmed he will be sticking around.

Ceballos’ entourage suggested the possibility of him potentially leaving on a one-year loan deal this summer, according to a report from El Chiringuito.

Ceballos is clearly concerned about his role this upcoming season. He will likely be the team’s seventh midfielder, which means that he would have to wait for his opportunity behind veterans like Modric and Kroos.

Ceballos will face even further competition for a spot in the starting lineup next season with the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

That doesn’t sound too promising with Ancelotti as the coach, so a loan deal would make sense.