



Dana White and Bob Arum have both denied that UFC is buying Top Rank. Arum, who co-founded the boxing promotional company 50 years ago, still serves as its CEO.

Arum, who recently turned 92, spent Christmas in Tokyo watching Naoya Inoue become a two-division undisputed champion on Boxing Day. After the fight, Arum joined Inoue in the ring to celebrate. Before the fight, Arum addressed rumours of his retirement. “Total crazy s**t,” he reportedly texted boxing journalist Dan Rafael. “I have not talked about this with anyone. We are not for sale. I have no intention to retire. Having too much fun.” White also responded to the reports on Instagram. “Absolutely positively not true,” he wrote on his story. “We are not buying Top Rank.”

The story featured a screenshot stating, “Dana White now has his own boxing show.” However, White dismissed this suggestion. It’s been reported that Top Rank “is in the final due diligence stage of being sold” to Endeavor, according to a Christmas Day tweet from Rick Glaser, who runs GlaserBoxing.com. The majority owner of UFC and WWE since their companies merged earlier this year, Endeavor could mean boxing is on Dana White’s radar. Previously on the scene co-promoting Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor in 2017, White hinted at entering the boxing world for several years. However, he described it as “a broken business that is an absolute nightmare to try to fix” in 2022.

UFC Fight Pass has been the only close link, used to broadcast 360 Promotions events for promoter Tom Loeffler. Glaser named him in his report, saying we should watch out for Loeffler "to have a major role at Top Rank once the purchase takes effect". Tom Loeffler has posted White's story refuting these claims, but Glaser stands by his reporting. The multi-faceted Endeavor is public and led by American businessman Ari Emanuel. After fully buying the UFC company in 2021, it went on to merge with WWE in September 2023.





