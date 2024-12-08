Dan Ashworth Leaves Manchester United As Sporting Director: Report

Dan Ashworth has reportedly left his role as Manchester United sporting director just after five months in the role. Ashworth officially joined United on July 1 after a lengthy period of gardening leave at former club Newcastle United. According to The Athletic report, Ashworth departure was agreed in a meeting with chief executive Omar Berrada at Old Trafford after United’s Premier League game with Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening. It is reported that Jim Ratcliffe has been pivotal in the decision to part ways and the club says “the agreement to end Ashworth’s contract was mutual”.

Ashworth was involved in an extravagant spending spree at Old Trafford during the summer that cost approximately £200 million (USD 280 million) and brought in Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Joshua Zirkzee. He was quoted on the confirmation of each signing.

