DAME Awards 2024 holds November 30

The award presentation ceremony of the 33rd Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) holds on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at the Ijakadi Hall, Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos by 4.30 pm.

The event will reward the works of Nigerian journalists in print, broadcast (Radio and TV), photojournalism and online journalism.

The award win for each individual winner will include a DAME Plaque, cash prize, Certificate of Merit and professional tools (laptop/books) while each institutional winner will receive a DAME Plaque and Certificate of Merit.

Apart from the merit awards, there would be two honorary awards; Lifetime Achievement award for journalistic excellence and Honorary Fellowship.

The Lifetime Achievement award will be given to the Publisher of BusinessDay, Frank Aigbogun while the Honorary Fellowship will be presented to the Executive Editor/Director of TheNEWS/PM NEWS, Kunle Ajibade.

Established in 1991, DAME Awards, now in its 33rd year, continues to highlight the ground-breaking works of reporters and producers who bring to light stories on human development, peace, governance, gender equality and human rights, among other issues.

Nominations for this year’s event opened on September 2 and closed on September 23, 2024.

This year, the DAME Awards attracted 634 entries.

