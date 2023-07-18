Ariana Grande’s estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, has been dating other people for “months” following his split from the “7 Rings” singer in January, TMZ reported Monday.

Sources told the outlet that Grande, 30, has no issue with the real estate agent moving on.

The “Positions” singer and Gomez had called it quits after two years of marriage.

“They came to the decision together,” an insider told us. “They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

According to another source, Gomez, 27, flew to London in January to visit Grande while she was filming “Wicked” in an attempt to save their marriage, but it “didn’t work out.”

Following the trip, the two amicably agreed to split.

“They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them,” the source added.

Fans began to speculate that there was trouble in paradise after Grande had been posting photos on Instagram without her wedding ring for months.

The rumors continued to swirl when was spotted ringless at Wimbledon over the weekend as well.

The pop star’s last sighting with the sparkler was in April at Jeff Goldblum’s London concert.

Grande and Gomez quietly said “I do” in May 2021 at her Montecito, Calif., home.

“It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love,” her rep told People at the time. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

The two went public with their relationship in May 2020, debuting their love in the music video for Grande and Justin Bieber’s song “Stuck with U.”