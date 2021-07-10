Daddy Freeze knocks top Nigerian Pastors for shuning TB Joshua’s funeral

Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze has knocked top Pastors, Church owners and religious leaders in Nigeria for boycotting the burial of Temitope Balogun Joshua, aka TB Joshua, the senior Prophet of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

The top pastors were conspicuously missing on Friday when TB Joshua was buried on Friday.

The funeral service, which was held at the Church in Lagos, Nigeria, had the presence of government officials and SCOAN members and Christians from all over the world.

However, top Pastors in the country such as Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel; W.F Kumuyi of Deeper Life Church, Paul Enenche of Dunamis Church; Lazarus Mouka of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement.; Chris Okotie, Tunde Bakare, Matthew Ashimolowo, David Ibiyeomie, among many others were not at the event.

Daddy Freeze during his Facebook programme on Friday noted that the pastor had sent a bad precedence by shunning the burial.

He mentioned that no matter what may have transpired between them when T.B Joshua was alive, they should have had a forgiving heart and attended his funeral.

”Prophet T.B Joshua has been laid to rest. May his soul rest in peace. I worry with the turnout of Christians to this man’s funeral. I worry. If we truly are Christians, every church should have sent a delegation.

I must say I am disappointed whether you like to admit it or not. I am disappointed.

He wondered how someone can die and Christians cannot extend their condolence or commiserate with their families. He pointed out that when some persons died, the same TB Joshua in his lifetime did farewell for them and also commiserated with their families.

”I am disappointed, disappointed in you all. You have not shown a legacy of love. None of you..I tried to monitor. None of you could wear your clothes and fly your private jets and attend the funeral?

If you ask me and you expect me to be honest, I am entirely disappointed in all the big daddies that we have. You people are our daddies. If you behave like this, how are we the children going to behave? If we are fighting, it should be during when someone dies. You people have turned gods of Men. He offended you, so?

You don’t know what you have done…especially our daddies. ”he continued to speak

Addressing those who may attack him for not also attending the funeral, Freeze said

”I am not old enough to attend T.B Joshua’s funeral. T.B Joshua is my father’s mate. Let us tell ourselves the truth. If the family had invited me, of course I would have attended but they do not know me. I am not on their level. They senior me. Maybe if I had attended his church when he was alive or gone to visit him once, it is different.’

Whether you like to admit it or not, I am disappointed. At least Free nation gave online condolence. Did we not even dedicate a whole service to him? Whether we agreed with him a hundred percent or we did not, Baba has moved on.” he said